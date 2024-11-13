The vegan way

CHENNAI: Did you know? Veganism has an Indian connection. Indeed, it is believed that the vegetarianism, which led to veganism, first emerged in the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation. Between 3000 and 1300 BCE, some practised vegetarianism by rejecting all kinds of flesh in their diet. Later, the ideology was embraced by Indian emperors Chandragupta Maurya and Ashoka as well.
Beyond the borders
In China, it is said that the concept of a meatless lifestyle originated before the Western Zhou Dynasty (1027 to 1771 BCE). It soon evolved into the concept of doing no harm towards another living being — an important facet of Buddhism, the first instance of vegan ideology.
Later, in 500 BCE, vegetarianism finds a mention in the works of Greek philosopher and mathematician, Pythagoras. The scholar who developed the famous Pythagoras theorem in Mathematics believed in inter-species kindness to such an extent that he made sure to not interact with hunters and even cooks.
And the first known person to have adopted veganism was Arabic poet al-Ma’arri, who entreated people not to desire the flesh of slaughtered animals or the white milk of mothers.
Penetration to the West
However, the meatless diet was slow to penetrate Western societies. It was in the 19th century that vegetarianism reached Western shores. Then, in 1847, a vegetarian society began to function in the UK. Three years later, such a society was formed in the US.
Soon enough, people started believing in the concept of non-dairy and zero-use of animal products. However, it was not until 1944 that the term ‘vegan’ first appeared. On November 1, to be precise, on a newsletter titled Vegan Newsletter.
It was invented by British woodworker Donald Watson and Dorothy Morgan, his wife, by using the first three and last two letters of the word vegetarian. Strict veganism prohibits the use of animal products such as meat, dairy, silk, honey, leather, wool, etc.
Modern times
Fast forward to the 21st century, veganism has taken on political dimensions, especially due to the rising climate issues and animal rights violations.
It is said that every year, more than 80 billion animals are slaughtered around the world. To accommodate their farms and for grazing, forests are felled.
Conversion
Adopting a vegan lifestyle is not easy. For some, it is a matter of taste and for others, the expense. And yet, veganism is certainly on the rise in India. As per a 2022 report, India’s vegan food market is expected to show a compound annual growth rate of 11.3% between 2022 and 2027.
From various meat alternatives made with plants and dairy alternatives like soya, almond oat beverages, the market is already flooded with various vegan products. Even curd, chef Arun says, has vegan alternates.
So to celebrate World Vegan Day, CE lists a few recipes to experiment with in the kitchen.
THE B12 DILEMMA
Dr Manju P George, chief dietician at Lakeshore Hospital, says those who follow vegan diets need to be cautious of a few factors. “If you follow a vegan lifestyle, it is important to go for regular checks to examine your Vitamin B12 levels. Animal products like meat and dairy are sources of Vitamin B12, which is not available in a vegan diet. So one needs to take supplements to compensate,” she says.
B12 is important for our body as it helps create the DNA and the red blood cells and helps in developing the central nervous system. It also helps in having healthy hair, nails and skin. Its deficiency rarely comes with symptoms. And those symptoms include fatigue, numbness, balance and memory troubles, etc.
Treatment includes dietary changes, B12 shots or supplements. “Vegan diet also has many benefits, especially easy digestion,” she adds. It is important to make sure the diet includes enough protein. “Have lots of lentils and beans in the diet for protein. Sprouted lentils will be much better than the whole ones,” she explains.
Vegan burrito bowl
Ingredients
Easy-cook brown rice: 250 g
Tomato purée: 1 tbsp
Cumin seeds: 1 tsp
Hot chilli powder: ½ tsp
Vegetable bouillon powder (gluten-free, if needed): 1 tsp
Black beans, drained: 400 g
Tomatoes, chopped: 4
1 small red onion, finely chopped: about 75 g
Fresh coriander, chopped: 20 g
Lime, juiced: 2
Avocados: 2
Cans sweetcorn: 2 x 198 g
Method
Tip the rice and 600ml water into a pan, then stir in the tomato purée, cumin, chilli and bouillon powder. Cover and cook over low heat for 20 minutes until the rice is tender, and has absorbed the liquid. Remove from the heat and stir in the black beans. Meanwhile, mix the tomatoes with the red onion, coriander and the juice of one lime to make a salsa. Roughly mash the remaining lime juice with the avocados to create a chunky texture. Spoon the rice into four bowls or rigid containers. Top with the tomato salsa, avocado and corn.
Vegan ‘Beef’ Cutlet
By Sandhya Shenoy, Vinod Cafe
Ingredients
Potato: 500 g
Beetroot: 1 kg
Onion: 250 g
Vegan beef: 250 g
Green chilli: 100 g
Garlic: 50 g
Ginger: 10 g
Black pepper: 10 g
Red chilli powder: 10 g
Fennel seeds: 10 g
Meat masala: 4 tsp
Poha + Rava mix: equal portions
Cornflour: as per need
Corriander leaf: 10 g
Oil: 1 kg
Method
Boil the potatoes. Chop beetroot, onion, green chilli, garlic, ginger, etc and mix well with black pepper, and cook it in a pan with a little oil. Mix vegan beef with fennel seeds, chilli powder and meat masala and grind it well. Add it to the cooked mixture, and add salt. Make cutlet-sized balls using the mixture. Grind poha and rava. Dip cutlet balls one by one in a cornflower-water mixture, and the poha-rava powder. On a deep vessel, add the oil and heat it. Now, fry the cutlet balls.
Vegan Butter ‘Chicken’ with Baked Tofu
Ingredients
Baked tofu
Firm tofu, pressed, cut into 1 cm cubes: 450 g
Unsweetened soy yogurt : ½ cup (120 ml)
Garam masala: 2 tsp
Ground cumin: 1 tsp
Ground coriander: 1 tsp
Ground turmeric: ½ tsp
1 pinch salt
Vegan butter chicken sauce
Raw cashews: ¼ cup
Vegetable oil: 1 tbsp
Garlic cloves, minced: 5
Large onion, chopped: 1
Jalapeño, seeds removed, minced: 1
Freshly grated ginger: 2 tsp
Garam masala: 1½ tbsp
Ground coriander: 1½ tbsp
Ground cumin: 1½ tbsp
Salt: 1 tsp
Cayenne pepper: ¼ tsp
Diced tomatoes: 400 g
Tomato paste: ¼ cup
Agave syrup: ½ tbsp
Canned full-fat coconut milk: 399 ml
Method
Soak the raw cashews in boiling water to soften. Set aside. Line a baking tray and preheat the oven to 400°F (205°C). Add all the baked tofu ingredients to a large bowl and mix. Transfer to the baking tray and bake for 15 - 20 minutes, stirring once or twice. Keep an eye on it to prevent burning. Meanwhile, add the oil, garlic, onion, jalapeño, and ginger to a large pot on high heat. Cook until lightly golden.
Add in the spices and cook for a minute, stirring throughout to toast them. Then, add the remaining curry ingredients, including the drained cashews. Blend everything until smooth. Let simmer on low, and cover with a lid. Once the tofu is golden, remove it from the oven and add it to the pot. Give it a gentle stir. Serve with naan or rice. Enjoy!