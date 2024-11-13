What to eat when you wake up

CHENNAI: Starting your day with the right foods on an empty stomach can make a world of difference to your digestion, energy levels, and overall well-being. The first thing we eat in the morning sets the tone for our metabolism, digestion, and energy for the day. Nutrition research highlights the importance of choosing foods that nourish the body, support digestive health, and provide a energy boost.

Why breakfast matters?

Breakfast is the meal eaten after the longest period without food, following hours of fasting while we sleep. This “postprandial fasting” period is crucial for rebalancing and reenergising the body.

Studies show that eating breakfast can reduce the risk of weight gain through metabolic mechanisms such as reduced levels of ghrelin (an appetite-inducing hormone) and increased post-breakfast energy expenditure. Research also suggests nutrient timing — eating meals in sync with the body’s natural circadian rhythm — is important for overall health, weight management, and metabolism. Skipping breakfast, by contrast, has been linked to elevated plasma lipoproteins, fasting glucose, and poor micronutrient intake.

Breakfast also supports cognitive functions by providing the brain with essential fuel, improves metabolism, and supports weight maintenance. Nutrients are most readily absorbed after the body has been fasting overnight, allowing for maximum benefit from breakfast foods.

Best foods to eat on an empty stomach

Water

The first thing to consume upon waking is water. Rehydrating after several hours without fluids is essential, as it helps boost metabolism and initiates detoxification. Drinking water first thing in the morning prepares the digestive tract, hydrates the cells, and aids in overall body function. Adding lemon to water can provide additional vitamin C and antioxidants, supporting immune health.

Nuts

Nuts are nutrient-dense and an excellent choice for an empty stomach. They provide a well-rounded source of calories, carbohydrates, protein, healthy fats, and fibre along with various essential vitamins and minerals. When consumed first thing, the body may absorb these nutrients more efficiently. Nuts, especially almonds and walnuts, contain vitamin E, magnesium, potassium, and omega-3 fatty acids, all of which support immune function, bone health, and skin health. These healthy fats also support heart and brain health, promoting improved mental clarity, focus, and mood. A small handful of nuts is ideal for sustained energy throughout the morning.