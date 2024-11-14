GCC prepared to handle monsoon, 1K tonnes silt removed from Otteri: Min KN Nehru

CHENNAI: Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday conducted an inspection of the desilting work at Otteri Nullah and Virugambakkam Canal. Both canals were recently handed over to the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) by the water resources department for maintenance.

Around 1,000 tonnes of silt has already been removed from the 10-km stretch of Otteri canal. Speaking to the media, Nehru assured that the GCC is fully prepared to handle any exigency that may arise during the northeast monsoon.

Chennai has so far recorded an average rainfall of 43.7 cm from October 15. An average of 2.68 cm of rainfall was recorded starting Wednesday morning. The highest measure of 4.74 cm was recorded at Kathivakkam in Thiruvottiyur zone. Despite the showers, there has been no significant waterlogging in the city, and incidents of stagnation were promptly addressed. One tree has fallen so far and it has been removed, said the minister.

Highlighting the monsoon preparatory measures, he said the GCC has readied 329 relief centres, 120 community kitchens, and 103 boats for evacuating people from low-lying areas. In addition, 1,324 motor pumps are on standby to manage rainwater stagnation. With 12,300 volunteers registered with the GCC in the past month, the total count has increased to 18,500. The ponds created at Guindy race course are now filled with rainwater, leading to the prevention of waterlogging in the area, he noted.