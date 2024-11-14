Professor attacked over parking; ban sought on VIP vehicles inside Anna University

CHENNAI: In the wake of an Anna University faculty member sustaining injuries during a scuffle over vehicle parking inside the campus on Tuesday, the Anna University Teachers’ Association (AUTA) has demanded that vehicles of outsiders be restricted inside the campus. The AUTA members said they met the university registrar on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

P Yogesh, a professor attached to the Department of Informatics Science and Technology, was allegedly attacked by a student’s relative following an altercation over the parking of a vehicle. The professor sustained a fracture in his left leg in the scuffle that occurred on Tuesday near the College of Engineering, Guindy. He subsequently lodged a police complaint over the issue.

“Many VIPs like IAS officers, government officials and police officials use the Kotturpuram side gate regularly to reach the other side of the campus. Though the vehicles of the general public are not allowed, there is no restriction on the movement of VIPs’ vehicles inside campus. This causes a lot of inconvenience to the students and the staff. It also disturbs the institution’s discipline,” said I Arul Aram, president of AUTA.

“The person who attacked the professor was travelling in a vehicle that bore a police sticker. Hereon, only staff members’ vehicles should be allowed inside,” he further added. The AUTA members said that the registrar has assured them of action, but in the absence of a vice-chancellor, he cannot do much. “Till the university gets a V-C, it is difficult to resolve the issue,” one of the members said.