Baby rescued: Kidnapper’s bid to convince hubby that it was their own child fails

CHENNAI: The newborn boy who was kidnapped by a woman at T Nagar on Thursday was rescued from a private hospital in Thiruverkadu on Friday. The police identified the suspect as Deepa of Thiruverkadu. She allegedly abducted the child with the intent to dupe her husband into believing that she had delivered the child.

“Claiming to her husband that she was pregnant, Deepa had taken him to the same private hospital several times recently. She would go inside to meet the doctors while he waited outside. Finally, Deepa abducted the newborn on Thursday and brought it to the hospital where her husband was waiting.

However, as he didn’t believe her when she said that the newborn was their own baby and also because the baby began to develop seizures, she admitted it to the hospital and fled the spot,” a source said. A probe is underway to trace and arrest her. Police had tracked down the baby by analysing Deepa’s movements using CCTV footage. They also inquired with the drivers of autos she had travelled in the past two days.

On Thursday, Deepa had approached Nishanthi (25) in Kannagi Nagar claiming to be a government staff. Believing her assurance of securing financial grant through a scheme, Nishanthi went with Deepa to a place in T Nagar. However, when the 25-year-old went to wash her hands at a restaurant, Deepa fled with her 43-day-old baby.