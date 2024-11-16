Comically curious

CHENNAI: “The children of today will make the India of tomorrow. The way we bring them up will determine the future of the country.” — Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. The first Prime Minister of Independent India considered children as the most precious resource of any country.

A child’s first introduction to art is commonly through the imaginary world of comics and picture books. With moving images entirely taking over the visual language in the form of cartoons and animations, static images that tell a story on print may seem outdated.

Pre-independence India, however, was still new to the ‘comic’ experience. Celebrated artist and cartoonist Aabid Surti recalls the first time he ever saw a comic book.

During the Second World War, foreign troops landed in Bombay and from the dockyard, were taken by train to another place. The trains being slow, Aabid and his friends ran along and on one such day, a soldier, kindheartedly threw them a Mickey Mouse comic book.

Aabid had never seen anything like it and the book was ripped apart by the children in all the excitement that ensued. Aabid was left with just one page, which fascinated him so much that it paved the way in his later years for creating many lovable characters through his art.

THE MAGIC OF CHANDAMAMA

As India was inching towards freedom from colonial rule in 1947, two doyens of the Telugu film industry felt the need to connect young Indians with their rich history and thus was born India’s first children’s magazine, Chandamama. Through folklore and mythology, the duo, Nagi Reddy and Chakrapani, gave millions of Indian children in those pre-television times, a pathway that led to a world of fantasy and magic.

The first issue that was published in July 1947, was an instant hit and sold out all its 6,000 copies. At the peak of its popularity in the 1980’s, it proudly boasted of a circulation of two lakhs. In 1981, the magazine even launched a Braille edition. When changing times caught up and television slowly took over, the magazine could not sustain itself anymore.

The demise of the founders dealt a severe blow and like all good things that once had its glorious moment, the much loved children’s magazine died a slow death.