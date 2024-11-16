Prostate playbook

CHENNAI: As men age, paying attention to prostate health becomes increasingly important. The prostate — a small gland crucial to male reproductive health — is often affected by conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), prostatitis, and prostate cancer. However, many prostate issues can be prevented or managed through proactive approaches, including regular screenings, a balanced diet, exercise, and stress management.
Screenings
Prostate issues, especially in their early stages, often present with few to no symptoms, making regular screenings essential for early detection and management. Common symptoms may include blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, frequent urination, and pelvic pain. Early detection increases the chances of identifying issues when they are most treatable. Key screening methods include:
Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing: Measures PSA levels in the blood; elevated levels could indicate prostate inflammation, enlargement, or cancer.
Digital Rectal Exam (DRE): A manual examination that detects prostate abnormalities. Routine DREs are generally recommended for men over 50, or earlier for those with a family history of prostate conditions.
Diet
A balanced diet is a significant factor in prostate health. Certain foods contain nutrients that may reduce the risk of prostate conditions and support overall prostate function. These include:
Tomatoes: Rich in lycopene, which is associated with prostate health.
Cruciferous vegetables: Vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer.
Fatty fish: Omega-3-rich fish, such as salmon and mackerel, may help reduce inflammation.
Green tea: Contains antioxidants that may help slow cancer cell growth.
Nuts and seeds: Walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and Brazil nuts provide essential minerals.
Healthy fats: Sources like olive oil, butter, and coconut oil support a balanced diet.
Processed foods, excessive red meat, and dairy have been associated with an increased risk of prostate issues, so limiting these can be beneficial.
Exercise
Physical activity helps to reduce inflammation, balance hormones, support weight management, and improve quality of life. Recommended exercises include:
Low- to moderate-intensity exercises: Activities like walking, jogging, sit-ups, stretching, and leg lifts.
Aerobic exercise: Swimming and cycling for at least 30 minutes daily.
Pelvic floor exercises (Kegels): These exercises strengthen the pelvic muscles and improve urinary control, especially for those with BPH or post-surgery.
Hormonal health
Balanced testosterone levels contribute to prostate health. Elevated dihydrotestosterone levels are associated with prostate enlargement, so maintaining hormonal health can help prevent complications. Natural methods to support hormone levels include:
Regular exercise and weight management.
Reducing stress, which can impact testosterone levels.
Ensuring adequate sleep, as insufficient rest may lead to decreased hormone production.
Hydration
While hydration is essential, excessive fluid intake, particularly in the evening, can worsen urinary symptoms in men with BPH. Staying hydrated throughout the day but limiting fluids one-two hours before bed can help reduce nighttime urination.
Supplements
Certain supplements are associated with prostate health, but should only be taken after consulting a healthcare provider:
Selenium: May protect against prostate cancer and slow its progression.
Zinc: Linked to a reduction in the risk of prostate enlargement.
Vitamin D: Higher levels are associated with a lower risk of prostate cancer.
Lifestyle adjustments and risk factors
Certain lifestyle factors contribute to prostate health. Reducing alcohol and caffeine intake may help manage urinary symptoms, while stopping smoking is linked to a lower risk of prostate cancer. Stress reduction techniques such as meditation, yoga, and deep breathing may also be beneficial.
Managing underlying health conditions
Conditions such as diabetes and high blood pressure can exacerbate prostate issues. Proper management through diet, exercise, and medication, if necessary, can help improve prostate health.
(The writer is Lead Consultant - Urology & Renal Transplantation, Aster RV Hospital, Bengaluru)