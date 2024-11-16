Prostate playbook

CHENNAI: As men age, paying attention to prostate health becomes increasingly important. The prostate — a small gland crucial to male reproductive health — is often affected by conditions such as benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), prostatitis, and prostate cancer. However, many prostate issues can be prevented or managed through proactive approaches, including regular screenings, a balanced diet, exercise, and stress management.

Screenings

Prostate issues, especially in their early stages, often present with few to no symptoms, making regular screenings essential for early detection and management. Common symptoms may include blood in the urine, difficulty urinating, frequent urination, and pelvic pain. Early detection increases the chances of identifying issues when they are most treatable. Key screening methods include:

Prostate-Specific Antigen (PSA) Testing: Measures PSA levels in the blood; elevated levels could indicate prostate inflammation, enlargement, or cancer.

Digital Rectal Exam (DRE): A manual examination that detects prostate abnormalities. Routine DREs are generally recommended for men over 50, or earlier for those with a family history of prostate conditions.

Diet

A balanced diet is a significant factor in prostate health. Certain foods contain nutrients that may reduce the risk of prostate conditions and support overall prostate function. These include:

Tomatoes: Rich in lycopene, which is associated with prostate health.

Cruciferous vegetables: Vegetables like broccoli and cauliflower are linked to a reduced risk of prostate cancer.

Fatty fish: Omega-3-rich fish, such as salmon and mackerel, may help reduce inflammation.

Green tea: Contains antioxidants that may help slow cancer cell growth.

Nuts and seeds: Walnuts, pumpkin seeds, and Brazil nuts provide essential minerals.

Healthy fats: Sources like olive oil, butter, and coconut oil support a balanced diet.

Processed foods, excessive red meat, and dairy have been associated with an increased risk of prostate issues, so limiting these can be beneficial.

Exercise

Physical activity helps to reduce inflammation, balance hormones, support weight management, and improve quality of life. Recommended exercises include: