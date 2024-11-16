Roots of inclusion

CHENNAI: On Children’s Day, we celebrate the laughter, dreams, and limitless potential of every child. But beyond the festivities lies a deeper truth: every child deserves not just recognition, but real opportunities to connect, grow, and belong.
This idea came to life in Kotturpuram’s ABCD Park, where Vidya Sagar, an organisation supporting individuals with disabilities, brought together its students for a simple yet profoundly meaningful act — planting trees. In the same space where children usually play on swings and slides, these students gathered to leave a lasting mark in the soil, showing that they too are vital members of the community.
Throughout the day, laughter and encouragement filled the air as students carefully planted saplings, each lovingly labelled with names like Putranjiva and Ashoka. It was more than just an environmental effort — it was about taking root in the community.
For Vidya Sagar, this event symbolised inclusion in its purest form. Wheelchairs lined the pathways as students eagerly gathered with shovels and watering cans, and with each tree planted, the crowd clapped and cheered, celebrating these small yet significant contributions to the landscape.
For Vidya Sagar’s founder, Poonam Natarajan, this event was about more than just trees. “At Vidya Sagar, we already have a lot of trees on our campus. But we wanted to bring our students out into the larger community,” she explained. “Kotturpuram Park was ideal — it’s a shared space where they can feel connected and recognised as part of this neighbourhood.”
Poonam spoke of Vidya Sagar’s partnership with Nizhal, an urban forest initiative, where students are learning and appreciating different trees. “Every Thursday, some of our students visit Nizhal. They’re learning about the trees, how to identify them, and connecting with nature. It’s beautiful to watch them grow in this way.”
She emphasised, “Our ultimate goal is to help children become participants in their communities and not be isolated by their disabilities.” As they approach their 40th anniversary, the organisation is setting up support groups to help students build lasting relationships and support networks.
“The biggest challenge for individuals with disabilities is often forming friendships and relationships,” she noted. “We’re working on creating support circles — small communities of families, friends, and mentors who can be there for each other in meaningful ways.”
Staff member Smitha Sadasivan, a longtime advocate at Vidya Sagar, reflected on the joy of seeing the children involved. “Our kids love being a part of community activities, whether it’s tree planting, beach clean-ups, or even traffic awareness drives. They feel connected, recognised, and part of something bigger,” she said.
The day also introduced a mini reading corner — a ‘GCC’S Reading Zone’ stocked with books for anyone in the park. Councillor Kathirmurugan, expressed, “Seeing these children involved, I realise that they’re capable of everything, just like anyone else. Today, we planted two trees, but it feels like so much more because of their enthusiasm.”
Next year, they will celebrate their 40th anniversary, and events like this one reaffirm their commitment to creating a world where children with disabilities aren’t merely onlookers but active participants in their communities.
Seeing the students of Vidya Sagar plant trees is a reminder that community is for everyone. Just as those tiny saplings will grow strong and tall, so will these children with the love and support around them. It’s a simple, but a beautiful way to show that every child, in all their unique ways, has a place in our world.