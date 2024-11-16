Roots of inclusion

CHENNAI: On Children’s Day, we celebrate the laughter, dreams, and limitless potential of every child. But beyond the festivities lies a deeper truth: every child deserves not just recognition, but real opportunities to connect, grow, and belong.

This idea came to life in Kotturpuram’s ABCD Park, where Vidya Sagar, an organisation supporting individuals with disabilities, brought together its students for a simple yet profoundly meaningful act — planting trees. In the same space where children usually play on swings and slides, these students gathered to leave a lasting mark in the soil, showing that they too are vital members of the community.

Throughout the day, laughter and encouragement filled the air as students carefully planted saplings, each lovingly labelled with names like Putranjiva and Ashoka. It was more than just an environmental effort — it was about taking root in the community.

For Vidya Sagar, this event symbolised inclusion in its purest form. Wheelchairs lined the pathways as students eagerly gathered with shovels and watering cans, and with each tree planted, the crowd clapped and cheered, celebrating these small yet significant contributions to the landscape.

For Vidya Sagar’s founder, Poonam Natarajan, this event was about more than just trees. “At Vidya Sagar, we already have a lot of trees on our campus. But we wanted to bring our students out into the larger community,” she explained. “Kotturpuram Park was ideal — it’s a shared space where they can feel connected and recognised as part of this neighbourhood.”

Poonam spoke of Vidya Sagar’s partnership with Nizhal, an urban forest initiative, where students are learning and appreciating different trees. “Every Thursday, some of our students visit Nizhal. They’re learning about the trees, how to identify them, and connecting with nature. It’s beautiful to watch them grow in this way.”

She emphasised, “Our ultimate goal is to help children become participants in their communities and not be isolated by their disabilities.” As they approach their 40th anniversary, the organisation is setting up support groups to help students build lasting relationships and support networks.