An ancient Siva temple associated with Sage Vyaghrapada

CHENNAI: River Palar, once the lifeline of the ancient area called Tondaimandalam, comprising a large part of north Tamil Nadu, had a number of villages, towns, and cities which flourished along its banks.

One such small village is Pulipurakovil which has a temple for Siva called Vyaghrapurishwara. Inscriptions in this temple mention the name of this deity as Thiruppulippagava Nayanar and Thiruppulippagavar.

‘Vyaghra’ in Samskrit and ‘puli’ in Tamil mean ‘tiger’. It is known that Sage Vyaghrapada who had the legs of a tiger, was a great devotee of God Nataraja in Chidambaram, along with another famous sage named Patanjali. Incidentally, there is one more temple with the name Vyaghrapurishwara in Thiruppulivanam near Uttiramerur which is about 30 km away.

The Vyaghrapurishwara temple in Pulipurakovil faces east with a small gopuram at the entrance. The wide outer prakaram (enclosure) has the bali-pitham, dvajastambham and a small mandapam for Nandi. Further inside is a Vijayanagara era mandapam, with sculptures of various deities, and modern sanctums for Ganesha and Muruga, leading to the main sanctum with a small Siva Linga worshipped as Vyaghrapurishwara.

Close to this shrine is the sanctum for Goddess Parvati called Balakuchambal. The mandapam immediately in front of the principal deity has the processional images of Nataraja and Sivakami with Patanjali and Vyaghrapada in front.