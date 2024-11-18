Chennai Rainbow Film Festival call for film submissions

CHENNAI: A celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories, Chennai Rainbow Film Festival invites filmmakers from around the globe to submit their works to be included in the festival’s 4th edition in February 2025.
Bold, diverse, and authentic storytelling comes alive as the festival presents stories that dig deep into LGBTQIA+ experiences across genres, perspectives, and voices. The festival will also include panel discussions, art exhibition, award ceremony, cultural performances and a music show.
This a platform for LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, new as well as seasoned, and is a precious window that allows queer stories to rise to the forefront.
Seeking feature films, documentaries, short films, animations, and experimental works which explore the depth and richness of the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ stories, the festival goes on to showcase selected work with the purpose of generating space for dialogue, awareness, and connection.
“Our mission is to highlight stories that capture the vast spectrum of LGBTQIA+ experiences and promote understanding and inclusivity through film,” said Sasha Reddy, director of the Queer Film Festival in a press note.
“We are thrilled to welcome films that not only entertain but also inspire, challenge, and resonate with audiences.”
Films that are original and culturally relevant to the zeitgeist, those that offer new angles, voice marginalised voices, and display the vibrancy of queer identities, are accepted.
The submission is open until December 15. Early submission is recommended since space is limited. Be a part of creating an unforgettable festival experience that will be remembered throughout this year in celebration of stories and community.
For details, visit www.chennairainbowfilmfestival.com Instagram: www.instagram.com/chennairainbowfilmfestival