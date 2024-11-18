Chennai Rainbow Film Festival call for film submissions

CHENNAI: A celebration of LGBTQIA+ stories, Chennai Rainbow Film Festival invites filmmakers from around the globe to submit their works to be included in the festival’s 4th edition in February 2025.

Bold, diverse, and authentic storytelling comes alive as the festival presents stories that dig deep into LGBTQIA+ experiences across genres, perspectives, and voices. The festival will also include panel discussions, art exhibition, award ceremony, cultural performances and a music show.

This a platform for LGBTQIA+ filmmakers, new as well as seasoned, and is a precious window that allows queer stories to rise to the forefront.

Seeking feature films, documentaries, short films, animations, and experimental works which explore the depth and richness of the spectrum of LGBTQIA+ stories, the festival goes on to showcase selected work with the purpose of generating space for dialogue, awareness, and connection.