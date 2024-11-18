Is it a mandate?

CHENNAI: There was a little boy named Zi who loved doing zardozi, a metal embroidery work. But he did it secretly as he feared his parents would find out about his new hobby. This is the plot of the book Zardo Zi, Stitched with Love, written by Debasmita Dasgupta. I wonder how many such Zis would have gone ahead in their lives with their passion.

The encroachment of stereotypes into our personal lives has impacted each of us, irrespective of gender. While the pressure to procreate is an inseparable part of a woman’s life, the pressure to earn and shoulder the family’s responsibility is tethered to every man. However, some individuals subvert these said and unsaid rules in their unique ways by adhering to their belief system, even when the shadows of the omnipresent society try to suffocate them.

Steering away from stereotypes

Amall Sanall finds joy in crafting and curating his dresses, marking his style statement, but this path, strewn with disapproval, hasn’t been an effortless one.

For Amall, who runs an online Instagram store called AMSHAM that sells hand-made jewellery and stitched products, there is a set of people who pour appreciation for the art he creates, however, there have been criticisms for taking up the lanes that deviate from the straight paths of the society.

He recalls an incident that has become an irksome memory for him, a piece of childhood recollections that towered over him for a long time. He narrates, “I was in 4th or 5th standard. I made a doll out of paper; the basic idea was to make the paper doll a mannequin. My intention was to make many dresses for the mannequin. One of my teachers asked why I was making dolls. I was too young to understand what the problem was. If I am saying this now, something stuck with me. This kind of attitude, when it comes from a teacher, the whole class takes this up. If this statement were not made, it wouldn’t have taken these many years to understand that I have always been artistic. It took so many years to explore myself.”