A ‘Crash Course’ for novice players

CHENNAI: I played the latest edition of the Formula 1 series earlier this year. It’s a game that, if nothing else, simulates very realistically the experience of driving the fastest cars on earth. So it feels rather odd for me to tell you that ‘Sonic x Shadow Generations’ is the only game I’ve played this year that forced me to confront the thrills and the dangers of speed.

These two games are quite different from one another, although they both involve the idea of racing. F1 is about being incredibly accurate and finicky about specific movements and tracks you make on the race course. In Sonic, I just play as a hedgehog that is sent hurtling through a trail.

It’s one thing to steer your way through a track and overtake other players, but it’s a whole other experience to feel like a coconut being dragged by the current of a river.

The Sonic games are very much the latter, and the absolute lack of control makes things a lot more exciting. But it can be all too much when you’re playing the series for the first time ever, like I did.

There is always so much happening in Sonic. Where do I start? There are two acts in each level — the second act has the three-dimensional, modern take on the hedgehog. He talks and looks like what you would imagine any normal hedgehog teenager would look and sound like.

The first act is more traditional, the game looks like a platformer, and the hedgehog is a quiet, 2-D version of himself. But when I say that there’s a lot happening, this introduction doesn’t quite cut it.

Regardless of the “Act”, I feel like I am back at the old videogame arcade. A hundred different things around me, in bright shiny colours, vying for my attention. There’s loud music playing. There are the precious “rings” on the screen that I need Sonic to run towards.

The speed increases as he goes on a downward spiral. But look — there’s rings above the platform and even more below. I can’t take both the paths. I can’t choose between them. The hedgehog’s speed has now reached a feverish height. I’m confused.