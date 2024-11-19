A friendly dragon

CHENNAI: A global biggie in the electric vehicle industry, BYD crossed a production milestone of 90 lakh new energy vehicles — electric and hybrid — last month. And, according to industry sources, it is set to hit a crore this month.
The brand has made a mark in India as well, selling electric passenger cars, battery energy storage, and electric buses. Its subsidiary, BYD India, has done well so far despite the ‘Chinese’ tag. The BYD e6 — a 5-seater MPV — was well-received for its spacious cabin, battery capacity, and long range. Now, BYD has introduced the BYD eMAX 7 — a 6- or 7-seater MPV. This model is a direct competitor to petrol-diesel MPVs such as the Toyota Innova.
I took out this EV in Tamil Nadu, for a drive along the Chennai-Mahabalipuram route. Here’s my take
Design and space
The eMAX 7 features a sleek, free-flowing body style with aerodynamic lines. Its large, MPV stance is evident from every angle. Measuring 4.71m long, 1.69m tall, and 1.81m wide, the vehicle has an imposing presence.
The front fascia, which BYD calls “dragon-face”, features LED headlamps connected by a chrome strip, which gives it a smiling appearance. Well, this dragon looks friendly. The alloy wheel design and tail lamp are also eye-catching.
Inside, the two-tone black-and-brown interior lends a sense of luxury and space. The longer, wider cushion provides a comfortable driving experience, and the front seats are ventilated. The dashboard features a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment display, a 5-inch instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, and an elegant gear lever. The expansive 1.42 sqm panoramic glass roof adds to the spacious feel.
The second row is available in two- or three-seat configurations, while the third row can seat two passengers. With a 2.8m wheelbase, the eMAX 7 boasts impressive cabin space. Boot space is 180 litres, expandable to 580 litres by folding the third row. The middle seats can also be split 60:40 to increase storage space.
Most vehicle functions, including climate control, are accessed via the 12.8-inch touchscreen, which can be somewhat distracting while driving. Overall, cabin comfort is good. However, with the battery pack under the floor, the second and third rows have a somewhat ‘knees-up’ seating position.
Powertrain
The eMAX 7 is available in two variants. I tested the top-spec ‘Superior’ variant, which features a 204bhp e-motor mounted at the front axle and a 71.8kWh battery pack, offering a claimed range of 530 km.
The MPV accelerates smoothly, reaching 100 km/h from a standstill in 8.6 seconds, with linear power delivery that’s ideal for city driving and overtaking. The 310Nm of torque is instantly available, with none of the lag seen in petrol-diesel vehicles of similar size.
The ‘Premium’ variant has a 55.4 kWh battery pack and a range of 420km. Both variants are available in 6- and 7-seat configurations.
Comfort
The BYD eMAX 7 is well-suited as an electric family car. It performs smoothly on highways, handles potholes well, and is easily manoeuvrable in crowded city areas. The suspension setup supports long journeys, and features such as AC vents in all rows, cushioned seats, roominess, and large windows enhance the travel experience.
Verdict
With a real-world range of close to 500km, the eMAX 7 is well-suited for long trips. This capable vehicle, with its modern technology and comfort features at a competitive price point, is likely to appeal to both fleet operators and individual buyers.
Pricing
Variant: Premium
Battery capacity: 55.4kWh
Seating options: 6 and 7 seaters
Price: L26,90,000 (6 seater); L27,50,000 (7 seater)
Variant: Superior
Battery capacity: 71.8 kWh
Seating option: 6 and 7 seaters
Price: L 29,30,000 (6 seater); L29,90,000 (7 seater)
NEW RELEASES
Royal Enfield Flying Flea EV
Marking a significant milestone in its 123-year history, Royal Enfield is entering the EV market with the launch of its new electric vehicle sub-brand, Flying Flea. This venture continues Royal Enfield’s legacy of innovation, bringing a unique and exciting range of urban and ‘city plus’ motorcycles to the market. The classic-styled Flying Flea C6 and scrambler-styled Flying Flea S6 are designed for agile mobility, equipped with seamless connectivity. The Flying Flea C6 is expected to hit the market in 2026.
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki has launched the fourth-generation Dzire compact sedan, priced between Rs 6.79 lakh and Rs 10.14 lakh. Powered by a Z-Series 1.2L petrol engine with 60 kW of peak power and 111.7 Nm of peak torque, the car is available with manual and AMT transmissions. A CNG version is also available with a manual transmission. The Dzire claims a fuel economy of nearly 25 km/l on petrol and 33.73 km/kg on CNG. It boasts a 5-Star GNCAP safety rating.
Škoda Kylaq
Škoda Auto India has unveiled the all-new Kylaq, the company’s first sub-4m SUV, at a starting price of Rs 7.89 lakh. The Kylaq ushers in a new era for Škoda Auto in India as it expands into new markets. Powered by a 1.0 TSI petrol engine producing 85 kW of power and 178 Nm of torque, it is available with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. The Kylaq is built on the same MQB-A0-IN platform as the Kushaq and Slavia.
Kia Syros
Kia India has announced the name of its highly anticipated Kia 2.0 SUV: the Kia Syros. The Syros, Kia’s first 2.0 SUV offering after the Carnival and EV9, combines the practicality of an SUV with bold design, cutting-edge technology, and top-tier safety features.
Third-gen Honda Amaze
Honda Cars India Ltd has revealed the exterior and interior sketches of its eagerly awaited third-generation Amaze, set to debut next month. The new sketches show a true sedan shape with a higher-class feel, while still fitting into the compact sedan segment. The third-generation Amaze was designed at Honda R&D Asia Pacific centre in Thailand, incorporating insights from extensive surveys in India.