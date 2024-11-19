A friendly dragon

CHENNAI: A global biggie in the electric vehicle industry, BYD crossed a production milestone of 90 lakh new energy vehicles — electric and hybrid — last month. And, according to industry sources, it is set to hit a crore this month.

The brand has made a mark in India as well, selling electric passenger cars, battery energy storage, and electric buses. Its subsidiary, BYD India, has done well so far despite the ‘Chinese’ tag. The BYD e6 — a 5-seater MPV — was well-received for its spacious cabin, battery capacity, and long range. Now, BYD has introduced the BYD eMAX 7 — a 6- or 7-seater MPV. This model is a direct competitor to petrol-diesel MPVs such as the Toyota Innova.

I took out this EV in Tamil Nadu, for a drive along the Chennai-Mahabalipuram route. Here’s my take

Design and space

The eMAX 7 features a sleek, free-flowing body style with aerodynamic lines. Its large, MPV stance is evident from every angle. Measuring 4.71m long, 1.69m tall, and 1.81m wide, the vehicle has an imposing presence.

The front fascia, which BYD calls “dragon-face”, features LED headlamps connected by a chrome strip, which gives it a smiling appearance. Well, this dragon looks friendly. The alloy wheel design and tail lamp are also eye-catching.

Inside, the two-tone black-and-brown interior lends a sense of luxury and space. The longer, wider cushion provides a comfortable driving experience, and the front seats are ventilated. The dashboard features a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment display, a 5-inch instrument cluster, a wireless phone charger, and an elegant gear lever. The expansive 1.42 sqm panoramic glass roof adds to the spacious feel.

The second row is available in two- or three-seat configurations, while the third row can seat two passengers. With a 2.8m wheelbase, the eMAX 7 boasts impressive cabin space. Boot space is 180 litres, expandable to 580 litres by folding the third row. The middle seats can also be split 60:40 to increase storage space.