Building homes, health, and dignity

CHENNAI: What if the key to creating an inclusive society lies in addressing mental health, disability, and homelessness together? At The Folly, Amethyst Café on Friday, The Banyan celebrated over 30 years of transformative work and announced an endowment grant from the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST). This funding will expand its Home Again programme across Tamil Nadu and Kerala, promoting community-based mental health care.

Founded in 1993 by Vandana Gopikumar and Vaishnavi Jayakumar, The Banyan began as a small initiative supporting homeless women with psychosocial disabilities. Over three decades, it has evolved into a globally recognised model of care, with Home Again acknowledged by the WHO and The Lancet Commission for redefining long-term mental health care.

The event highlighted the pressing need to rethink institutional care. Dr KV Kishore Kumar, director of The Banyan, explained that many individuals with mental illnesses face homelessness due to stigma. The Home Again model integrates people into shared homes, fostering dignity and independence in contrast to isolating institutions.

Supriya Sahu, additional chief secretary of Tamil Nadu’s Health and Family Welfare Department, commended this approach for aligning with the state’s progressive health policies. “We need to move beyond asylums and embrace community-driven models that address mental health as a human rights issue,” she said.

Shweta Rawat, managing director of RIST, described the grant as a natural fit for their mission to support healthcare and disability projects. N Ram, director of The Hindu Publishing Group, praised The Banyan’s journey from grassroots activism to a comprehensive mental health model that embodies south India’s ethos of care.