Carry luggage weighing up to 20 kg free in bus

CHENNAI: In the wake of frequent complaints regarding altercations between bus crew and commuters over transporting luggage, the MTC on Monday clarified that commuters can carry luggage weighing up to 20 kg free of charge.

Additionally, no charges will apply for trolley bags up to 65 cm in height. In a statement, the MTC said commodities transported for commercial purposes weighing less than 20 kg will be charged the equivalent of a single commuter fare.

Charges will also apply if their luggage exceeds 20 kg in weight or if a trolley bag exceeds 65 cm in height. Commuters can carry laptops, small bags, and similar items free of charge. However, luggage that causes inconvenience to other passengers, such as oversized or wet items, will not be permitted.

The statement stated that wheelchairs and musical instruments used by folk artists can be transported without any additional charges. Prior permission is required for transporting newspapers.