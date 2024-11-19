GCC to instal 30 smart carts for Semmencherry vendors

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to install 30 smart carts at the vending zone on TNUHDB 1st Main Road in Semmencherry. Around 10 of these carts have already been set up and allotted to vendors. The initiative, currently piloted in Semmencherry, will soon be scaled up to include vending zones in other parts of the city.

The corporation stated that the initiative aims to support street vendors by providing them with organized spaces and enhancing their livelihood opportunities. There are around 150 vendors in the Semmencherry vending zone. “In this first phase, we are providing smart carts to 30 vendors. Later, the initiative will be extended to accommodate all 150 vendors,” said D. Rajasekar, Zonal Officer, Sholinganallur.

Rajasekar explained that the idea is to improve the quality of life for street vendors by creating hygienic and aesthetically appealing spaces for them. “Our aim is to provide a safe, organized, neat, and comfortable atmosphere for vendors to carry out their day-to-day sales,” he added. As of now, the facility is being provided free of cost. The Sholinganallur Zonal Officer also mentioned that biometric registration has been completed for all vendors in this area.