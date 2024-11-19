Girl complains of stomach ache, dies at Peravallur

CHENNAI: A 15-year-old girl, who complained of stomach ache, died at Peravallur on Sunday. The deceased, Elena Lorette, was a private school student in Coimbatore. She had gone to take part in a basketball tournament in Gwalior and was returning to Coimbatore by train.

On Saturday when the train reached Warangal, she complained of stomach pain, and a railway doctor treated her. Since her stomach ache worsened after the train reached Chennai, Elena went to a relative’s house in Anna Nagar. She was taken to a private hospital in Potheri.

After returning home and having some food, she suffered severe pain and collapsed in the house. She was rushed to a hospital nearby, where she was declared dead. Peravallur police are awaiting postmortem report to ascertain the cause of death.