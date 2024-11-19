HM suspended for misbehaving with student

CHENNAI: The headmaster of Panchayat Union Primary School at Anjaneya Nagar in Tiruvallur district’s Pallipet Block has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a student. According to an order issued by the District Educational Officer (Elementary) of Tiruvallur, the incident was reported in a newspaper and parents refused to send their children to the school. As a result, the school was shut down on Monday.

The order stated that after an inquiry by officials, it was deemed necessary to suspend headmaster A Chengalrayan under the Tamil Nadu Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules with immediate effect. He has been instructed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission from the authorities concerned.