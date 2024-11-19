CHENNAI: High in the foothills of the Himalayas, surrounded by lush greenery and the cool embrace of winter mist, Ruskin Bond leads a quiet, unhurried life with his family. His is a simple existence, largely unchanged for decades, yet is rich with inspiration — one that has fuelled a literary legacy spanning generations. With over 500 short stories, essays, poetry collections, novels, and writings for both children and adults, Bond remains a prolific storyteller even at 90.

In recognition of his unparalleled contribution to literature and his role as a bridge between generations of readers, he was recently presented the Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 by The New Indian Express Group.

“A big award like this encourages me to keep writing a little longer, perhaps even long enough to pick up a few more awards!” says Bond. His charm is matched only by his humility.

The recognition feels particularly fitting for a writer whose works have shaped the imagination of generations of young Indians for nearly 70 years. From his small wooden cottage in Landour, Bond’s stories have touched readers of all ages. “I’ve met people who grew up reading my books. It’s lovely to have written for all generations and to still be doing so,” reflects Bond who turned 90 this year.

Nature’s narrator

Born to an English father and an Anglo-Indian mother in present-day Uttarakhand, Bond knew he wanted to be a writer from an early age. “I wasn’t much good at anything else except football, and I wasn’t good enough for Manchester United or Arsenal!” he shares.

After completing his schooling, Bond moved to the UK but returned to India soon after. The one highlight of the period was the publication of his first novel, The Room on the Roof — a semi-autobiographical story about Rusty, an orphaned Anglo-Indian boy — which earned him the John Llewellyn Rhys Prize. He was just 17 at the time.

“I thought, ‘Well, since this is something I enjoy doing, why not try to make a living from it?’” Bond recalls. “Of course, there were lots of ups and downs, but for most of these 70 years, I’ve been writing full-time and earning a reasonable income. I’ve had dozens of publishers over the years. I could write a book about publishers, though if I did, no one would publish me after that! (laughs)”