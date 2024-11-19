Public space for personal need

CHENNAI: A week ago, at the Adambakkam Subway, I felt the urge to use a lavatory. I located one near the St Thomas Mount Railway Station, but a round steel lock adorned it. I was then told that there was an e-toilet down the road. I reached the second e-toilet, 400 metres away at the end of MKN Road. It was also locked.

While this was my ordeal just for a few minutes one day, this is a common issue faced by street vendors, police officers on duty, and people who have makeshift homes on the platforms. As of 2020, 794 public toilets were under the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) maintenance, yet citizens resort to deserted street corners or opt to hide behind huge tree barks to relieve themselves. And the reasons to do so are often lack of accessibility, absence of directions, and usable options.

Though the United Nations declared sanitation a basic human right, accessing a clean and safe sanitation facility can be a mission in bustling urban neighbourhoods. Despite a number of e-toilet provisions available in our city, how many are functional and within reach? On World Toilet Day, CE finds out.

Hold it in

Why is it hard to find one mobile toilet? I was in this dilemma, when I finally noticed a pink-coloured van stationed outside the Integrated Court Building, Alandur. I rushed towards it: ‘Greater Chennai Corporation, a female toilet, She Toilet’ read the board. As I finished my business, a 7-year-old girl, Azhagi, walked in. When asked what she was doing there alone, she said, “We stay under the St Thomas metro bridge. My mother wants me to defecate in the open. I do not like that, so I run here whenever I want to use the washroom.”

She Toilets have been a relief and often the only option for people like Azhagi. These usually have three Indian and one Western-style toilet, a common washbasin and dustbin, grey exhaust fans, LED bulbs and colourfully-printed plastic bucket sets in all four cubicles, and a paper pasted onto the open door saying ‘Magalir Mattum (only women)’. “Each vehicle stores 1,000 litres of metro water from Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board CMWSSB and 800 litres of sewage tank. This capacity often lasts for a day and a half,” a GCC official shares.