Suspect in baby abduction case nabbed from Karur

CHENNAI: Three days after a 37-year-old woman allegedly abducted a newborn from T Nagar, the Kannagi Nagar police on Sunday arrested the suspect from her hideout in Karur.

The child was rescued from a private hospital in Thiruverkadu on Friday itself. Police said Deepa allegedly kidnapped the infant to deceive her husband into believing that she had given birth to the baby. As the child developed seizures, Deepa admitted baby to the hospital and fled.

“On Friday, as the hospital authorities tried to contact Deepa, she left the city, accidentally leaving her mobile phone at home. Her husband answered the call and realised what Deepa had committed,” a police said. On Sunday, Deepa was arrested from Karur. After an inquiry, she will be sent to judicial remand.