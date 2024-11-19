Chennai

Traffic snarl: Bus stops near signals, flyovers to be shifted

The exact number of bus stops that are going to be relocated will be finalised in a week, said a senior corporation official.
Photo | P Ravikumar
CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation along with the Metropolitan Transportation Corporation is conducting a survey across the city to identify the bus stops located close to flyovers and traffic signals.

Those identified may be relocated by around 100 metres to reduce the traffic congestion in the area. The exact number of bus stops that are going to be relocated will be finalised in a week, said a senior corporation official.

Sources said congestion is reported at bus stops near traffic signals, whenever more than one bus halts there to pick up and drop off passengers.

