The magic of millets

CHENNAI: Millets are small-seeded plants grown around drought-resistant farmlands. They grow well in arid and semi-arid regions, hence, Africa and Asia have been the heart of millet cultivation. Millets are versatile both as a crop and as an ingredient. As a crop, they are sustainable, drought resistant, pest resistant, and have short growth time.
As an ingredient, there are multiple recipes that use various millets in various forms like flour and grain. This superfood has been a major part of the Indian diet since ancient times (almost 7,000 years) and there are multiple mentions of this foodgrain in the Vedas too.
In the 1960s, the Indian government started promoting high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat. Known as Project Green Revolution, it aimed at alleviating poverty and hunger by increasing the yield multiple times. So, easily grown cash crops were cultivated more, and millets started taking a backseat, leading to a loss of agricultural biodiversity.
Millets porridge has been a staple food across the world. India has its fermented porridge (koozhu), the Chinese make it with red beans and sweet potato, and the Germans have it with milk and apples. Developed countries have been using it as cattle and chicken feed for a long time.
India is the largest producer and exporter of millets contributing to about 45 percent of the world’s produce. The campaign of the Indian Government as part of the Food Safety mission to promote millets succeeded when the FAO of WHO declared 2023 as the International year of Millets.
Common millets in India include finger millet (ragi), foxtail millet (thinai), pearl millet (kambu), little millet (samai), barnyard millet (kuthirai vali), jowar (cholam) and the less common ones like panivaragu, amaranth seeds, etc. Each area has a millet recipe indigenous to that area like bajra roti in Rajasthan and Gujarat, ragi mudde or kali in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, joladar roti in Karnataka, and chola sadam in Tamil Nadu.
The health benefits of millets are a major reason for their revival. The most important benefit is their lower GI index, which means the fluctuations in blood sugar after consumption are lower, making them suitable for diabetic patients, too.
The high fibre content makes it beneficial for patients with hypertension, high cholesterol, constipation, and bloating. The presence of high fibre acts as a prebiotic and decreases bloating.
Compared to other cereals, they contain more minerals, zinc, calcium, and trace elements, which helps boost immunity in all ages. As they are naturally gluten-free, they are good for people with celiac disease. The high levels of magnesium, along with the absence of allergens, make cereals suitable for people with asthma and allergies.
The presence of antioxidants like quercetin, and curcumin adds to its antioxidative properties. However, there are certain things to be noted. Millets have antinutrients like phytates, tannins, and oxalate, which can prevent the absorption of other essential nutrients.
In addition, they also contain polyphenols that can have a goitrogenic effect and hence people with hypothyroidism are advised to consume it occasionally. To overcome the antinutrient effects, certain steps are advised to follow while consumption. These include parboiled, soaking, germinating, dry roasting, and fermenting.
In a nutshell, it’s better to switch over to a millet-based diet slowly and consistently, starting with a couple of times a week so that the changes are sustainable and beneficial.
Bajra kichidi
Ingredients
Bajra: 1 cup
Moong dal: 1 cup
Vegetables(any): 1 cup
Onion: 1 chopped
Tomato: 2 chopped
Ginger: 1 inch
Green chilli: 2
Coriander powder: 1 tsp
Chilli powder: 1 tsp
Turmeric: 1/2 tsp
For tempering
Ghee: 2 tbsp
Mustard seeds: 1 tsp
Jeera: 1 tsp
Cloves and cinnamon: a few
Method
Soak bajra overnight.
Heat ghee, and add the tadka ingredients followed by onion, ginger, chillies, and sauté well. Add the vegetables, bajra, moong dal, and salt, along with six cups of boiling water. Cook for seven-eight whistles.
Serve hot with ghee and papad.