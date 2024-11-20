The magic of millets

CHENNAI: Millets are small-seeded plants grown around drought-resistant farmlands. They grow well in arid and semi-arid regions, hence, Africa and Asia have been the heart of millet cultivation. Millets are versatile both as a crop and as an ingredient. As a crop, they are sustainable, drought resistant, pest resistant, and have short growth time.

As an ingredient, there are multiple recipes that use various millets in various forms like flour and grain. This superfood has been a major part of the Indian diet since ancient times (almost 7,000 years) and there are multiple mentions of this foodgrain in the Vedas too.

In the 1960s, the Indian government started promoting high-yielding varieties of rice and wheat. Known as Project Green Revolution, it aimed at alleviating poverty and hunger by increasing the yield multiple times. So, easily grown cash crops were cultivated more, and millets started taking a backseat, leading to a loss of agricultural biodiversity.

Millets porridge has been a staple food across the world. India has its fermented porridge (koozhu), the Chinese make it with red beans and sweet potato, and the Germans have it with milk and apples. Developed countries have been using it as cattle and chicken feed for a long time.

India is the largest producer and exporter of millets contributing to about 45 percent of the world’s produce. The campaign of the Indian Government as part of the Food Safety mission to promote millets succeeded when the FAO of WHO declared 2023 as the International year of Millets.

Common millets in India include finger millet (ragi), foxtail millet (thinai), pearl millet (kambu), little millet (samai), barnyard millet (kuthirai vali), jowar (cholam) and the less common ones like panivaragu, amaranth seeds, etc. Each area has a millet recipe indigenous to that area like bajra roti in Rajasthan and Gujarat, ragi mudde or kali in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, joladar roti in Karnataka, and chola sadam in Tamil Nadu.