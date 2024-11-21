Aid pours in for tea seller who feeds patients at Rajiv Gandhi GH in Chennai

CHENNAI: After TNIE published a report on a tea shop owner distributing free food to hundreds of patients and attendants at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, many people have come forward to donate fund for the cause.

On October 27, TNIE carried the report ‘An Aromatic Altruism’ on K Rajeev who has been donating free food to patients and attendants for over a decade.

Speaking to TNIE, Rajeev said many people called him and expressed their feelings after seeing the contact number on the cart’s image published in the article. “They also inquired how I am managing by providing for hundreds of attendants and patients.

Many came forward and donated money generously.” The highest donation was from Kumar Vembu, who is doing business in Chennai. He donated Rs 50,000 for the cause. So far, 12 people have come forward and donated, said Rajeev.