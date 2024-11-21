Dice & divination

CHENNAI: Many things have changed in thousands of years, but one thing that has not changed is our ability to foretell the future. Human beings have been trying to predict the future ever since the beginning of time. From simple concepts as to whether it would rain or not rain, to more complex modern-day requirements on the stock market and more — the future has baffled us. The future holds great mystery and no matter what we have discovered, no matter the advances in science, it remains as something that we have never unable to unravel.

Divination, or the capacity to predict the future, has been practised with numerous objects and a variety of approaches including animal entrails, palmistry, and even as seen much closer to home through horoscopes. And it is in this desire to foretell future that lies the very roots of dice and gambling.

Imagine if you could control or predict the number you would throw on the dice. It might be just a few seconds away, but that implies the ability to predict the future. The belief is that if one could win at dice and foretell the throw of the dice or control it, then perhaps one would have the capacity to foretell or control the future in a far more metaphysical capacity.

From the earliest of time as recorded in the poem in the Rig Veda called the Gamblers Lament where the gambler neglects his wife, his cattle, his entire life, to the throw of the bibhitaki seeds to the modern-day Las Vegas type gambling houses, this desire to anticipate the dice throw and thus control what we cannot control, has fascinated us.

Through this fascination and as a response to it, mankind created a number of dice games — games that soon became part of our recreation and past time. Perhaps the closest ancestor to dice is animal knucklebones, the fall of which would define the outcome.