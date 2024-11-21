National day of 'Kingdom of Thailand' at Taj Coromandel Chennai

CHENNAI: The ballroom of Taj Coromandel came alive on Tuesday evening as the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai hosted the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand.
The event, held in honour of the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, celebrated the enduring ties between Thailand and India.
Set against a royal blue backdrop adorned with a framed portrait of the late king surrounded by floral arrangements, the stage reflected the event’s regal tone. Two flags — one of Thailand and another ceremonial — stood proudly as a large screen played presentations highlighting Thailand’s history, culture, and economic achievements.
Tables decorated with yellow, white, and green chrysanthemums in elegant spherical vases completed the sophisticated ambience.
The celebration began with the national anthems of India and Thailand, setting a tone of camaraderie and mutual respect. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for IT and Digital Services, graced the occasion as chief guest. In his address, he spoke of Tamil Nadu’s growing ties with Thailand and paid respects to the legacy of King Bhumibol.
“Our state has benefited immensely from global trends, and occasions like these remind us of the strength of such friendships,” he remarked, extending best wishes to the Thai people on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.
Racha Aribarg, Consul-General of Thailand, welcomed the gathering, describing the late king as a “development monarch” whose work improved the lives of millions through initiatives to tackle poverty, promote education, and foster welfare.
“This is a time of joy, delight, and national pride,” he said, reflecting on the king’s legacy and its continued relevance under the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.
Strengthening ties
This year marks 77 years of diplomatic relations between India and Thailand, a bond rooted in over 2,000 years of shared history from the era of emperor Ashoka and the Chozha kings.
Economic ties were highlighted, with Racha noting the contributions of Thai companies CPF (India), specialising in aquaculture, and Thai Summit Autoparts, which supplies key components to Yamaha and Royal Enfield.
The evening featured an exquisite showcase of Thai cuisine under the banner ‘Amazing Thai Taste,’ with food stations offering guests a chance to savour the country’s culinary richness. The display had a wide range of food carvings and colourful arrangements which captivated attendees.
The event concluded on a celebratory note with a ceremonial toast led by Palanivel and Racha, who raised their glasses to the continued prosperity of the King of Thailand and the friendship between the two nations.
With a perfect blend of elegance, tradition, and diplomacy, the evening reaffirmed the strong and growing relationship between Tamil Nadu and Thailand — a partnership built on shared culture, mutual respect, and economic collaboration.