National day of 'Kingdom of Thailand' at Taj Coromandel Chennai

CHENNAI: The ballroom of Taj Coromandel came alive on Tuesday evening as the Royal Thai Consulate-General in Chennai hosted the National Day of the Kingdom of Thailand.

The event, held in honour of the birthday anniversary of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej The Great, celebrated the enduring ties between Thailand and India.

Set against a royal blue backdrop adorned with a framed portrait of the late king surrounded by floral arrangements, the stage reflected the event’s regal tone. Two flags — one of Thailand and another ceremonial — stood proudly as a large screen played presentations highlighting Thailand’s history, culture, and economic achievements.

Tables decorated with yellow, white, and green chrysanthemums in elegant spherical vases completed the sophisticated ambience.

The celebration began with the national anthems of India and Thailand, setting a tone of camaraderie and mutual respect. Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Tamil Nadu’s Minister for IT and Digital Services, graced the occasion as chief guest. In his address, he spoke of Tamil Nadu’s growing ties with Thailand and paid respects to the legacy of King Bhumibol.

“Our state has benefited immensely from global trends, and occasions like these remind us of the strength of such friendships,” he remarked, extending best wishes to the Thai people on behalf of the Tamil Nadu government.

Racha Aribarg, Consul-General of Thailand, welcomed the gathering, describing the late king as a “development monarch” whose work improved the lives of millions through initiatives to tackle poverty, promote education, and foster welfare.

“This is a time of joy, delight, and national pride,” he said, reflecting on the king’s legacy and its continued relevance under the reign of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn.