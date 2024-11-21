Of Delhi, dreams and debut

CHENNAI: It was a quiet day at Delhi’s airport in March 1995, the kind where every sound — a crying toddler, the silence of a bored official, the tap of the rain — seems amplified. Amid the chaos, the narrator of The Scent of Fallen Stars finds himself caught in the peculiar energy of the city, an India both bewildering and intoxicating.

This unsettling start to the journey foreshadows the complex web of identity and secrets that Aishwarya Jha, debut novelist and winner of this year’s Ramnath Goenka Sahithya Samman (Best Debut Fiction) by The New Indian Express Group, so skillfully weaves in her first novel.

“Writing has always been my greatest dream,” she says, recalling childhood visits to bookstores, inhaling the intoxicating scent of paper and wood. But much like her characters, the path wasn’t straightforward.

After countless rejections from literary magazines, she persisted, honing her craft through plays and short stories. “Writing plays taught me to craft dialogue and get to the heart of a scene quickly. You only have ten minutes in a one-act play, so every word has to count. It taught me to edit ruthlessly — if it doesn’t serve the story, it goes,” she says.

The Scent of Fallen Stars, which explores the turbulent intersection of personal histories and India’s evolving landscape, quickly earned a place among the most celebrated debut works of the year.

Its layered narrative delves into the lives of two characters, Aria and Will, whose personal histories — much like India itself — are marked by contradictions, hidden truths, and a constant search for belonging. Like the characters in her novel, this author’s journey has been about discovering her place in a world that constantly shifts, whether through the lens of a city like Delhi or the unpredictable nature of the writing world itself.

“Initially, my book wasn’t aligned with market trends. I heard, ‘You’re a great writer, but we don’t know how to position this.’

But when my editor saw it, he just got it,” she says. The Scent of Fallen Stars ultimately found its place not only in literary circles but also in readers’ hearts.