The reading room

CHENNAI: “A woman must have money and a room of her own if she is to write fiction,” penned Virginia Woolf in her seminal work ‘ Room of One’s Own, 1929. This singular line has travelled across decades and found itself on posters, in courses on reading and gender, and posed as a dogged anthem for women writers. She mulls how women were rejected entry into university libraries, finds bookshelves filled with work by men, and female characters written through the male gaze.

Since Woolf’s time, women have secured the right to vote, taken to the streets in protests for their rights, and broken the locks of libraries. Many — without a room of their own or money — have continued to scrawl their thoughts whether in hidden attics of Amsterdam like Anne Frank or in between work hours like Toni Morrison.

As part of the National Library Week Celebrations, all the way in Chennai, in a room of their own, Maya Sharma Sriram and the students of MOP Vaishnav College for Women discuss writing, wandering into bylanes and alleys of literature. “(Woolf’s) words ring true today.

Writing from the margins is a challenge. For a long time, women were underrepresented to the extent that female writers had to write under a pseudonym,” says Maya at an the Author Speak event, organised by the Pegasus Book Club.

Let’s rewind to the 11th century. The first novel The Tale of The Genji was penned by a woman, Murasaki Shikibu. Maya highlights that the author wrote in Japanese, even as Mandarin ruled the courts, and only high-class communities accessed education.

Since Murasaki’s Japanese epic, a long line of women writers have followed steadily. In India, from Ismat Chughtai’s racy banned Quilt, Sujatha Gidla’s memoir Ants Among Elephants to Amrita Pritam’s poetry, they’ve broken past bounds of existing writing; This year, women writers have been spotlighted; Samantha Harvey’s Orbital bagged the Booker and Han Kang became the first Asian woman to receive a Nobel Prize in Literature.