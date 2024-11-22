300 acres to be acquired for satellite town road in Chennai

CHENNAI: In a bid to develop a loop road in Thirumazhisai New Town, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority has proposed that a total of 330 acres be acquired under the Land Pooling Area Development Scheme (LPADS).

Sources said that the CMDA has sought the state government’s approval for LPADS. This is part of the state’s plan to use a land-pooling mechanism for the development of six satellite towns in Thirumazhisai, Chengalpattu, Minjur, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Mamallapuram.

The project area lies in the proposed Thirumazhisai New Town, in the vicinity of Kuthambakkam Mofussil Bus Terminus. It abuts the Thiruvallur High Road and is sparsely bounded by residential properties, institutions and vacant sites.

The satellite township’s development, funded under the 15th Finance Commission, has an allocation of Rs 8,000 crore. Proposals like a loop road and zoning for research and development aim to make it an innovation hub for Chennai.

Feedback Infra Private Limited has been appointed to create a 20-year roadmap for Thirumazhisai New Town. The state government plans to use the land pooling mechanism for large-scale infrastructure projects.

Land pooling plan

Under LPADS, land parcels owned by an individual or a group of individuals are pooled together and developed by planning authorities after which, a part of the land is transferred to the owner and the rest is used for establishing common facilities and amenities or for sale.