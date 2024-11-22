Health officials face trouble as no law to stop, penalise home births

CHENNAI: An investigation into the case of a 36-year-old Kundrathur man performing home birth for his wife has brought to light the possibility of several such cases happening across the state.

Based on their inquiries with Manoharan, the husband, police and health department officials found that he was part of a WhatsApp group promoting home births, with over 1,000 members in it.

However, authorities said their hands are tied since there is no specific law or rule that prohibits home births or enables taking action against people avoiding institutional births.

Manoharan’s wife Sukanya (32) gave birth to their third child at their home in Kundrathur in Kancheepuram on Sunday. The couple already has two children, aged eight and four. When the village health nurses called Manoharan over the phone, he challenged them to take legal action against him. When health officials contacted him, he told them about the WhatsApp group.

“None of the members in the group went to hospitals and they all opted to home birth their babies. By listening to their advice and following them, I also performed it,” he told health officials.

When the health officials lodged a police complaint, the police said they were not aware of any legal provisions under which a case can be registered and sought guidance from the health officials instead.