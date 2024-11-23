Baby steps with Nemaline Myopathy

CHENNAI: A young parent’s excitement knows no bounds to see their toddlers crawl, but what if the toddler’s movements are weaker, slower than expected? After a string of doctor visits and tests, the condition is given a name: Nemaline Myopathy.

The name might sound familiar to many. Recently, the former Chief justice of India, DY Chandrachud, talked about his daughters’ struggles, living with this disorder. For many families, this rare condition isn’t just a diagnosis — it marks the beginning of a new journey, with challenges and perspectives.

Understanding the condition

Nemaline Myopathy (NM) is a genetic muscle disorder that affects approximately one in 50,000 people, often showing symptoms from birth. Its name comes from the presence of “nemaline bodies” — thread-like structures that appear in muscle cells under a microscope. These threads might be harmless if not for the fact that they interfere with the muscle’s ability to function.

A neurosurgeon from the city says, “Nemaline myopathy is a genetic disorder that causes muscle weakness, often starting in the limbs. While there is no cure, treatments like physical therapy and respiratory support can help manage symptoms. Ongoing research into gene therapies may offer hope for better treatments in the future.”

Parents and caregivers often notice NM early in life:

Weak muscle tone and delayed motor skills: Babies might take longer to lift their heads, sit, or crawl.

Breathing difficulties: As the muscles responsible for breathing can also be affected, respiratory issues become a major concern, especially as children grow.

Feeding challenges and speech difficulties: In some cases, the muscles needed for chewing and speaking may be weak, adding another layer to the daily hurdles.

The journey to diagnosis can be emotional, as parents navigate specialists and tests. But once diagnosed, they find themselves in a world of ongoing care and cautious optimism.

There is no cure for Nemaline Myopathy, but supportive treatments are essential in helping patients achieve a high quality of life. Leading geneticists explain, “While we can’t reverse muscle weakness, we can give children the tools to maximise their potential.”