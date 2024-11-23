BMS stages protest, demands filling of 60,000 TNEB posts

CHENNAI: Bharathiya Mazdoor Sangh staged a protest on Friday, demanding the immediate filling of over 60,000 vacancies in TNEB. R Murali Krishnan, trade union’s legal advisor, said these vacancies are overburdening the existing workforce, leading to delays in providing services to consumers across Tamil Nadu.

“During the last tripartite wage revision agreement on May 16, 2023, TNEB assured to address workload distribution and employee transfers within three months. However, no action has been taken. Many positions have been withdrawn in the name of redeployment, and eligible employees are being denied promotions,” he said.

BMS state president S Palani, organisational secretary E Raveendran, and general secretary R Saravanakumar participated in the protest.