Fishers resist heritage park fearing threat to livelihood in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) awaits CRZ approval for the Nandhavanam Heritage Park in Thiruvidanthai, fishermen from the nearby Semmencherry Kuppam have opposed the project fearing threat to their livelihood.

Around 50 fishermen from Semmencherry Kuppam submitted a petition to the assistant director of fisheries department and fishermen welfare in Neelankarai on Friday.

The 300-odd fishermen families in the area fear losing access to their traditional fishing areas such as Ellai Kal Paadu, Oadai Paadu, Sonavan Kal Madhu Paadu, Vazhinadai Paadu, Pava Paadu, Navasedi Kal Paadu and Mukkoadai Paadu. There are designated fishing grounds (Paadu) for undertaking different kinds of fishing.

According to the fishermen, the proposed site also contains more than three drinking water wells, which serve as the primary water source for Thiruvidanthai panchayat.

The 223-acre park is proposed to have facilities including go-karting, art, dance and theatre. “The project area falls primarily within the no-development zone of CRZ III, where huge pavements or construction is prohibited as per CRZ notification 2011,” they alleged.

The fishermen are also worried about the proposed flattening of sand dunes for the project. “Caught between the landward moving sea and seaward moving projects, we face continuous threat to our livelihood. This project is completely disastrous and should not be implemented,” said Theenan, a fisherman from Semmancherry Kuppam.