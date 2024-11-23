Fishers resist heritage park fearing threat to livelihood in Chennai

CHENNAI: As the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation Limited (TTDC) awaits CRZ approval for the Nandhavanam Heritage Park in Thiruvidanthai, fishermen from the nearby Semmencherry Kuppam have opposed the project fearing threat to their livelihood.
Around 50 fishermen from Semmencherry Kuppam submitted a petition to the assistant director of fisheries department and fishermen welfare in Neelankarai on Friday.
The 300-odd fishermen families in the area fear losing access to their traditional fishing areas such as Ellai Kal Paadu, Oadai Paadu, Sonavan Kal Madhu Paadu, Vazhinadai Paadu, Pava Paadu, Navasedi Kal Paadu and Mukkoadai Paadu. There are designated fishing grounds (Paadu) for undertaking different kinds of fishing.
According to the fishermen, the proposed site also contains more than three drinking water wells, which serve as the primary water source for Thiruvidanthai panchayat.
The 223-acre park is proposed to have facilities including go-karting, art, dance and theatre. “The project area falls primarily within the no-development zone of CRZ III, where huge pavements or construction is prohibited as per CRZ notification 2011,” they alleged.
The fishermen are also worried about the proposed flattening of sand dunes for the project. “Caught between the landward moving sea and seaward moving projects, we face continuous threat to our livelihood. This project is completely disastrous and should not be implemented,” said Theenan, a fisherman from Semmancherry Kuppam.
Pointing out that CRZ notification mandates the inclusion of three fisher representatives in the appraisal for CRZ projects at the district level, the Semmencherry fishermen alleged that this was violated during the District Coastal Zone Management Authority meetings held on November 9 and November 13. The TTDC submitted the proposal for CRZ clearance without discussing it with the fisher representatives from DCZMA, they alleged.
“Circumventing CRZ norms, avoiding fishers’ participation and the expedited appraisal process within just two days raise red flags about the thoroughness and transparency of the project review,” said K Bharati, president of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association.
“This act of the district and state CZMAs not only misrepresents truth but also discredits the entire appraisal process, raising questions about accountability and ethical governance,” said M Arumugam, president of the Chengalpattu District Fishermen Cooperative Network.
An official from TTDC said the project is only in the preliminary stage and will be implemented with proper adherence to all regulations and after taking the concerns of fishermen into consideration.