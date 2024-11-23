Protect your paw pal

CHENNAI: Lavender, vanilla, chamomile, citrus, cranberry, and whatnot. Sitting pretty and colourful in little glass jars or all by themselves, most cannot resist the look, feel, and aromas of scented candles. And while it is quite alright to want to adorn your home with these trendy symbols of opulence, you might want to think twice if a troubled ‘woof-woof’ echoes through your house. That’s right — because scented candles are not your dog’s best friends.

Behind the beauty lies…

“Pure danger,” cautions Dr K Ramakrishna, a consultant veterinary physician and surgeon. “Scented candles have essential oils, which I’m sure most of us have heard of. Oils such as peppermint oil, eucalyptus oil, and tea tree oil are especially dangerous for your dog’s lungs,” he explains, adding that these oils have alkaloids, which irritate the windpipe and mucus membrane in the lungs.

“This can lead to inflammation, respiratory distress, and suffocation. In short, these essential oils are carcinogenic in nature, which means they have the potential to cause cancer in the long run,” warns the veterinarian.

The paraffin problem

Scented candles are made of paraffin wax. Every time the candle burns, it releases toxic chemicals such as benzene, toluene, naphthalene and volatile organic compounds, informs Dr Ramakrishna. “All these irritate the mucus membrane and again, they also cause respiratory issues,” he says.

The fumes released can also irritate a dog’s eyes, nose, and throat, which can cause coughing and sneezing. Coming in contact with such candles can also cause rashes, itching, contact dermatitis and bacterial infection, shares the veterinarian.

“We used to have a couple of scented candles around the house. Our golden retriever Bobo would sneeze and I didn’t think anything of it. But when the veterinarian told me the candles were the reason behind Bobo’s reactions, I immediately threw them out,” expresses Vani, a homemaker.