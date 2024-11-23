Restoring balance with chiropractic care

CHENNAI: When we think of chiropractic care, the first thing that often comes to mind is someone lying on a table while their spine cracks and pops. But there’s a lot more to it than just that noise.

CE recently had the chance to sit down with Dr Sandeep Kumar to talk about the real purpose behind chiropractic care and how it can help people feel better, function better, and even solve problems they might not have thought were related to their spine.

Dr Sandeep explained chiropractic care as a way to balance your spine, which is the foundation of your entire nervous system. “Every human spine has some kind of misalignment or subluxation, which we focus on correcting,” he said. When the spine is misaligned, it can put

pressure on the nerves and discs, leading to a variety of issues — back pain, neck pain, headaches, and even dizziness. “The spine is connected to everything in the body. If it’s not in the right position, it can throw things off,” he further added.

I was surprised to learn that chiropractic care isn’t just about fixing back pain. Dr Sandeep explained that many of his patients, especially those who work desk jobs all day, come to him complaining of things like migraines or dizziness.

“The upper part of the spine, especially the cervical spine, can affect things like blood flow to the brain, causing these symptoms. When we adjust that part of the spine, a lot of times, it’s not just the pain that goes away, but other symptoms too,” he said.

Dr Sandeep shared a recent experience where a patient he treated for back pain also had irregular periods. “She had been dealing with amenorrhea, which is the absence of periods. I was adjusting her back, not even thinking about her menstrual cycle, but after a few sessions, her periods returned to normal,” he said. It turned out that the nerve she was getting treated was also connected to her reproductive organs. He has seen this happen before — something he never expects, but which can be a welcome surprise.

A lot of people are nervous about chiropractic care, especially when they hear those cracking sounds during the adjustments. Dr Sandeep assured that it was completely safe: “The cracking sound is just the release of air from the joints, not something that should be feared when done properly. Chiropractic care is one of the safest therapies out there,” he explained. He also pointed out that it’s much less riskier than surgeries, where complications are more common.