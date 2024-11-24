2.85-kilogram weed seized from two Bangkok passengers in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai Customs seized 2.85 kg of hydroponic weed from two passengers who landed at the Chennai international airport from Bangkok on Thursday, sources said. The contraband is estimated to be worth Rs 2 crore in the market, the sources added.

Based on specific intelligence developed by the Air Intelligence Unit, two Indian passengers (a man and a woman) were intercepted after they arrived by Indigo Airlines flight number 6E1062.

When their check-in baggage was examined, 2.854 kg of hydroponic weed, which is high quality marijuana, was found concealed under various packets of juices. Sources said the dogs, part of K9 squad of Chennai Customs, were deployed to identify the narcotics concealed in the suitcase.

The male passenger was shadowing the woman who was the carrier, the sources added.

Since the seized quantity is between small and commercial quantities, the duo was arrested under the NDPS Act and remanded to judicial custody.