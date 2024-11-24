Chennai braces for rain, pond restoration stuck

CHENNAI: As Chennai gets ready for another round of intense rain, the Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC) initiative to restore 14 ponds to save the city from floods seems to have made little headway.

The civic body awarded contracts for the restoration work in six packages in 2023 and January 2024 at a total cost of Rs 20.47 crore under Singara Chennai 2.0 and Amrut 2.0. It’s been months since the nine-month deadline set for the completion of the projects lapsed, but no work has been carried out in at least five of the ponds.

A recent audit by city-based NGO Arappor Iyakkam has revealed delays and discrepancies in the work. During a field visit, TNIE also found that no restoration work had been carried out in ponds like Kosappur and Puliyakeni. Residents claimed that it has been over a year since any desilting or restoration work had been carried out there.

According to the audit held in November, restoration had started only in six of the 14 ponds and not even 50% work had been completed when the NGO inspected the spots.

The arrival of monsoon has raised concern as work on five ponds, including Kosappur in Manali zone, Puliyakeni in Adyar zone, Panchayat Main Road and Kilinjal in Perungudi zone, and Perumal Keni in Sholinganallur, is yet to begin.

The NGO also noted that the locations of three ponds are untraceable, questioning their very existence. The NGO sought a reply under the RTI Act for geotags to verify their locations but is awaiting response from the GCC. The restoration works include desilting, deepening ponds, bund strengthening, chain-link fencing and installing iron grills, among others.