Two more arrested for peddling meth in Chennai

CHENNAI: Greater Chennai Police’s freshly formed intelligence unit to investigate narcotics cases busted another significant module on Saturday and arrested two men aged 30 and 29 over selling methamphetamine, employing a modus operandi involving online food and grocery delivery agents.

Police sources said N Magesh (30), a BBA graduate and son of a former employee of a media organisation, living in Triplicane and A Farooq (29), a resident of Anna Nagar, were arrested for possession of 12 gm of the drug on Friday and remanded in judicial custody on Saturday.

According to sources, their handler Mudasir used to employ the duo for delivering drugs to his customers. The drugs would be given to Magesh and Farooq through popular apps used for delivery of food, grocery and household products.

The end consumer alone would contact Mudasir directly and make payment. The duo would only go to a designated spot shared through whatsapp for the transaction. For each delivery, the duo would be paid Rs 500 each, police said.

A trap was laid for the duo by the intelligence unit which arrested them on Rajaji Salai. Mudasir is currently absconding.

In another case, the unit also seized 4.46 gm of methamphetamine and arrested one S Abithraj (29) a resident of Choolaimedu, and handed him to Arumbakkam police who sent him to prison.