Bringing pages to stage

CHENNAI: The library corner at the American Centre, US Consulate General Chennai, was abuzz with energy, a kaleidoscope of colours as women, draped in saris, filled the room. Teachers predominantly made up the crowd, with only a couple of men scattered among them. Chairs were arranged before a large screen, where a captivating session was unfolding. Standing at the centre of it all was Kritika Dhiwahar, an animated educator and Fulbright Fellow, who had transformed the room into a lively theatre of learning.
“Oh God, such a heavy task! Such a burden!” Kritika exclaimed, mimicking the voice of an ant and eliciting chuckles from her audience. She invited participants to act out the narrative, prompting them with dialogue and actions. The segment, ‘Let’s Pause and Pose’, encouraged improvisation and laughter while seamlessly weaving scientific concepts into the storytelling.
From this playful beginning, Kritika transitioned into ‘Science Stories’, where participants engaged in collaborative storytelling to explore concepts like force and motion. For example, a simple story about ants turned into a lesson on push and pull through interactive drama. Teachers were encouraged to ask questions and generate ideas, getting into a space of inquiry-based learning.
The workshop, held as part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Education Week celebrations, also delved into ethical dilemmas during a segment called Conscience Alley. Here, participants took on roles like ‘Ms. Lazy’ and ‘Ms. Don’t Care’ to debate issues such as waste segregation. This skit-based approach highlighted multiple perspectives, encouraging participants to grapple with real-world problems and their implications. “Science must not be about content alone. Contextualisation is key, and drama is a powerful way to achieve this,” said Krithika.
In another session, ‘Freeze Frame’, where participants enacted scenes, such as a fight between red and black ants preparing for winter, and froze mid-action to analyse the dynamics. This was followed by ‘Hot Seating’, where individuals embodied characters or experts, answering questions from their perspectives.
“Drama is about doing, reacting, and responding,” Kritika said. “It’s not about turning teachers into Shakespearean actors but giving them tools to create a collaborative learning environment.”
United States-India Educational Foundation’s Chennai regional officer, Maya Sundararajan, highlighted the role of such workshops in creating a community of practice among educators. “We’re creating a sustainable network where teachers can come together, share ideas, and take back practical strategies to their classrooms,” she said.
Kritika, who spent her Fulbright Distinguished Awards in Teaching Fellowship at Vanderbilt University last year, shared how the experience influenced her approach. “I had the privilege of learning from some incredible educators and theatre practitioners,” she said. “A lot of what you see today comes from those transformative experiences.”
By the end of the day, the library was alive with inspiration. Teachers left not just with new ideas but with a spark of excitement for their classrooms and new teaching plans they can’t wait to try and experiment with.
Kritika’s workshop wasn’t about teaching science; it was about bringing it to life through the arts. “I’m not a science teacher,” she explained with a smile. “I’ve been an arts student my entire life. It’s not about teaching content — these teachers are already experts in their subjects. What I’m an expert in is using drama and storytelling to make lessons come alive.” And that’s exactly what she did, turning the classroom into a stage where science became something to experience, not just learn.
As one participating teacher said with a smile, “This isn’t what I expected, but it’s exactly what I needed.” It was a workshop with a reminder of why teaching matters and how creativity can bring learning to life.