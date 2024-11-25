Bringing pages to stage

CHENNAI: The library corner at the American Centre, US Consulate General Chennai, was abuzz with energy, a kaleidoscope of colours as women, draped in saris, filled the room. Teachers predominantly made up the crowd, with only a couple of men scattered among them. Chairs were arranged before a large screen, where a captivating session was unfolding. Standing at the centre of it all was Kritika Dhiwahar, an animated educator and Fulbright Fellow, who had transformed the room into a lively theatre of learning.

“Oh God, such a heavy task! Such a burden!” Kritika exclaimed, mimicking the voice of an ant and eliciting chuckles from her audience. She invited participants to act out the narrative, prompting them with dialogue and actions. The segment, ‘Let’s Pause and Pose’, encouraged improvisation and laughter while seamlessly weaving scientific concepts into the storytelling.

From this playful beginning, Kritika transitioned into ‘Science Stories’, where participants engaged in collaborative storytelling to explore concepts like force and motion. For example, a simple story about ants turned into a lesson on push and pull through interactive drama. Teachers were encouraged to ask questions and generate ideas, getting into a space of inquiry-based learning.

The workshop, held as part of the U.S. Department of State’s International Education Week celebrations, also delved into ethical dilemmas during a segment called Conscience Alley. Here, participants took on roles like ‘Ms. Lazy’ and ‘Ms. Don’t Care’ to debate issues such as waste segregation. This skit-based approach highlighted multiple perspectives, encouraging participants to grapple with real-world problems and their implications. “Science must not be about content alone. Contextualisation is key, and drama is a powerful way to achieve this,” said Krithika.

In another session, ‘Freeze Frame’, where participants enacted scenes, such as a fight between red and black ants preparing for winter, and froze mid-action to analyse the dynamics. This was followed by ‘Hot Seating’, where individuals embodied characters or experts, answering questions from their perspectives.