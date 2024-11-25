Chess masters shine at tourney

CHENNAI: International Master AR Ilamparthi scored 7.5 points at the end of the eighth and final round and won the Singh’s Gambit International Fide Rated Chess Tournament-2024 title here at Guru Nanak College, Velachery. IM R Balasubramanian, IM C Praveenkumar of ICF, GM RR Laxman of ICF, and AGM Vignesh of Tamil Nadu scored 7 points each and they finished 2nd to 5th place respectively on tie break.

On the top board, current national sub junior champion IM AR Ilamparthi of Tamil Nadu agreed to a peace treaty against veteran IM Balasubramanian of Tamil Nadu in a miniature and clinched the title and won Rs 1,00,000 cash prize and trophy.

IM Balasubramanian clinched the runner up title and won Rs 75,000 cash prize. IM Praveen finished third and received a cash prize of Rs 60,000. Meanwhile, GM Laxman finished fourth and received Rs 50,000. AGM Vignesh, who won the fifth place received Rs 40,000.

The tournament featured a strong field with a Grand Master, five International Masters and 237 International Rated Chess players. This event attracted 350 players from Andhra, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra, Kerala, Puducherry and various parts from Tamil Nadu and also from the USA.

Cash prizes amounting to Rs 8 lakh were awarded to the winners with a first prize of Rs 1,00,000. The eight-round Swiss event was conducted from November 14-17. It was organised by Guru Nanak College, Chennai, with technical assistance from Mount Chess Academy.