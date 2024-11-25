Stories soaked in wisdom

If you belong to Gen Z, and you glanced at the title, don’t dismiss this!

Undoubtedly you rule the roost when it comes to telling stories within a minute; but these stories being referred to are not like the ones on Instagram. In this edition, Arty Affairs is exploring stories passed on as oral traditions that have stood the test of time. What is the relevance of oral traditions? How have these traditions survived? What lasting impression can they create?

To answer the questions, let us observe a phenomenon — world over the indigenous tribes in various geographies have had their own oral traditions wherein stories have played a key role for passing on knowledge. In fact, UNESCO has committed itself in a big way to support transdisciplinary approaches for recognising and safe-guarding indigenous knowledge traditions and communities. The wisdom of the oral traditions are valued in academic circles and are presented as indigenous worldviews. Their knowledge is studied to find solutions to contemporary global problems in the field of mental health, and also for teaching social-emotional learning and culturally responsible behaviours.

India, being a civilisational nation, every region here has a long continuity of its own oral traditions. Among them, the art of storytelling has played a significant role in preserving the cultural history and collected consciousness of the entire subcontinent across eras. Interestingly, the craft of story-telling in India takes many regional forms but are classified as the ‘katha’ traditions.

Although kathas are usually presented and performed, they cannot be isolated from our daily living too. They are woven as the weft and warp into the socio-cultural aspects of an entire region so much so that, even celebrations of many annual festivals in various geographies are integrated with epics and mythologies. In Tamil Nadu, the kathas are presented as Harikatha, Kalakshepam, Upanyasam and even as Villupaattu.