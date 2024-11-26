Citizen-led study sheds light on systemic failures hurting TNUHDB tenements

CHENNAI: A citizen-led study conducted by Arappor Iyakkam, an NGO, has called attention to the poor living conditions of residents in Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TNUHDB) tenements around Chennai.

The study, covering tenements in Perumbakkam, Semmenchery, Kannagi Nagar, Ezhi Nagar, Navalur, Thiruvottiyur, KP Park, and Thideer Nagar during August and September 2024, exposes systemic failures, that left the residents grappling with poor infrastructure, inadequate services, improper bus facilities, frequent power cuts, elevator issues, and disrupted livelihoods, among others.

Structural defects in Kannagi Nagar, Ezhil Nagar, Perumbakkam, and KP Park, with collapsing ceilings, crumbling walls, and sewage overflows were also highlighted in the report. The NGO observed a common issue of irregular water supply in most tenements.

Worse, the drinking water is often contaminated with sewage, the report said. Public toilets are inadequate, forcing many to resort to open defecation, especially in overcrowded areas like Thideer Nagar. Garbage management is nonexistent in many localities, turning streets into breeding grounds for mosquitoes and health hazards.

Primary health centres operate for limited hours or remain closed due to insufficient staff and medicines. Residents often face long commutes due to relocation to distant areas, spending 20% of income on transportation despite free bus travel for women.

The report has accused the TNUHDB of systemic corruption and maladministration, particularly in the construction and maintenance of buildings. They sought a transparent grievance redressal system and stricter accountability for negligent contractors and officials.