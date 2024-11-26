CM Stalin opens TN’s first one-stop centre for differently-abled people

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated ‘Vizhuthugal’, a one-stop centre to provide health-related rehabilitation services for persons with disabilities (PwD) at Kannagi Nagar in Sholinganallur on Monday. The building, which previously housed a de-addiction centre, was refurbished at a cost of Rs 3.08 crore by the Department of Welfare of Differently-Abled Persons under the TN RIGHTS Project.

The facility will cater to the residents of Chennai corporation’s Perungudi and Sholinganallur zones. It will offer six specialised rehabilitation services under one roof, including special education, vision assessment, hearing and speech therapy, physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological counselling. A DIPR release noted that the government plans to open 273 such one-stop centres across the state.

“There are seven to eight Community-based Rehabilitation Workers (CRWs) at the centre, who will visit each ward and collect details of PwD through an initial assessment. Further, a consultation will be held either at the centre or at their homes using the mobile unit facility. So far, 78 PwD have been identified in Kannagi Nagar and Ezhil Nagar,” said Dr R Sujatha, Chief Operating Officer, TN RIGHTS.

On the other hand, the decision to convert the de-addiction centre, which previously functioned in the building, into a one-stop centre for PwD has not gone down well with the residents. They highlighted the need for a de-addiction centre to also function in the area.