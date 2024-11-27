Bratman brings the laughs!

CHENNAI: When was the last time you laughed so hard your sides hurt? Or found yourself caught in a whirlwind of music, mystery, and pure theatrical joy? This festive season is the perfect excuse to step away from the holiday rush and dive into something magical. Whether you’re after a night of laughter, action, or heartwarming fun, Bratman, The Little Theatre’s Christmas pantomime, has got you covered.

This year’s production brings Gotham City to life in an over-the-top spoof of Batman. The Christmas presents have gone missing, and it’s up to Batman and Robin to solve the mystery before chaos breaks out in the city. Their prime suspects? The deadly Penguin and his devious gang of birds, the manipulative Two-Face who wants to become mayor, and the destructive Bane who’s preparing to break Batman. Meanwhile, Batman visits his arch-nemesis, The Joker, to get help, only to find that Joker has a trick of his own: turning Batman into the dreaded Bratman. With time running out, will Batman and Robin save Gotham, or will Bratman destroy it all?

Set against the cosy and historic backdrop of the Museum Theatre, Bratman promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Directed by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (of Soorarai Pottru fame), the show features a massive ensemble of over 35 adult actors, 50 children, and a crew of around 15.

The cast has been rehearsing since early September, with both amateur actors and seasoned veterans training together to create a theatrical magnum opus.

True to The Little Theatre’s tradition, this is an all-new production, ensuring no two performances are ever alike. This year marks their 28th Christmas pantomime, a tradition that has drawn audiences back year after year. Over the years, The Little Theatre has become a training ground for budding actors, putting them through rigorous preparation for the December show.

“We stick to classic panto rules — like the good always winning and the inclusion of a dame — but each show is a completely fresh experience,” says Rohini Rau, CEO and trustee of the theatre.

The pantomime mixes humour for all ages with a dash of playful mischief. “We include innuendos that the grown-ups will catch, but it’s all family-friendly,” says Rohini. And while that balance is tricky, the cast has it down to an art.