Bratman brings the laughs!

CHENNAI: When was the last time you laughed so hard your sides hurt? Or found yourself caught in a whirlwind of music, mystery, and pure theatrical joy? This festive season is the perfect excuse to step away from the holiday rush and dive into something magical. Whether you’re after a night of laughter, action, or heartwarming fun, Bratman, The Little Theatre’s Christmas pantomime, has got you covered.
This year’s production brings Gotham City to life in an over-the-top spoof of Batman. The Christmas presents have gone missing, and it’s up to Batman and Robin to solve the mystery before chaos breaks out in the city. Their prime suspects? The deadly Penguin and his devious gang of birds, the manipulative Two-Face who wants to become mayor, and the destructive Bane who’s preparing to break Batman. Meanwhile, Batman visits his arch-nemesis, The Joker, to get help, only to find that Joker has a trick of his own: turning Batman into the dreaded Bratman. With time running out, will Batman and Robin save Gotham, or will Bratman destroy it all?
Set against the cosy and historic backdrop of the Museum Theatre, Bratman promises to captivate audiences of all ages. Directed by Krishnakumar Balasubramanian (of Soorarai Pottru fame), the show features a massive ensemble of over 35 adult actors, 50 children, and a crew of around 15.
The cast has been rehearsing since early September, with both amateur actors and seasoned veterans training together to create a theatrical magnum opus.
True to The Little Theatre’s tradition, this is an all-new production, ensuring no two performances are ever alike. This year marks their 28th Christmas pantomime, a tradition that has drawn audiences back year after year. Over the years, The Little Theatre has become a training ground for budding actors, putting them through rigorous preparation for the December show.
“We stick to classic panto rules — like the good always winning and the inclusion of a dame — but each show is a completely fresh experience,” says Rohini Rau, CEO and trustee of the theatre.
The pantomime mixes humour for all ages with a dash of playful mischief. “We include innuendos that the grown-ups will catch, but it’s all family-friendly,” says Rohini. And while that balance is tricky, the cast has it down to an art.
This year’s production carries special meaning as it’s dedicated to the memory of managing trustee Aysha Rau’s mother, Supriya Cheriyan. At the age of 92, she was the oldest actor to perform in The Little Theatre’s Christmas Pantomime. She delighted audiences in StarWarz: The Panto Menace (2016), where she improvised many of her lines on stage to the delight of the crowd. “She was a part of the Quit India Movement and left behind an incredible legacy,” shares Krishnakumar.
The cast itself is a splendid mix of seasoned performers and newcomers, including Bharatanatyam dancer Amritashri Balaji, who’s making her pantomime debut as Catwoman. “It’s a whole new world for me,” Amritashri admits, “but I’m learning so much and having a blast!”
And for Krishnakumar, one of the standout moments is a reimagined version of Elton John’s I’m Still Standing. “We always rewrite the lyrics to suit the play,” he explains. “The humour it adds is incredible!”
With toe-tapping music by Lavita Lobo, dazzling visuals, clever jokes, and plenty of audience interaction, Bratman guarantees an evening of entertainment that kids and adults alike will treasure. Dance choreography by Vikas Rao adds an extra layer of excitement, ensuring the production is as visually captivating as it is hilarious. As Krishnakumar puts it, “It’s always the same in spirit, but every year it transforms based on the cast.”
So, gather your family, friends, or that one coworker who won’t stop quoting Batman movies, and swing by The Little Theatre this holiday season. Whether you’re Team Batman or secretly rooting for the Joker, Bratman has something for everyone — from tongue-in-cheek jokes to larger-than-life heroes and a sprinkling of fairy dust. And don’t worry if you don’t have your cape handy.
With a show this full of action, chaos, and holiday magic, you’re guaranteed to leave grinning like the Joker, plotting your own mischievous adventures. After all, what’s a holiday season without a bit of superhero spirit to save the day?
‘Bratman’ will be staged on December 14 and 15 at 3 pm and 7 pm, and from December 16 to 19 at 7 pm, at the Museum Theatre, Egmore. Tickets available on: explara.com