Centre says work order issued for ESI hospital in Sriperumbudur

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Labour and Employment Shobha Karandlaje informed the Parliament that steps are underway to establish a 100-bed ESI hospital in Sriperumbudur to meet the healthcare needs of employees in the area.

The announcement came in response to a query raised by Sriperumbudur MP TR Baalu, who pointed out that Sriperumbudur and its surrounding areas house hundreds of factories and MSME units, providing employment to lakhs of workers. Highlighting the lack of sufficient medical facilities, he stressed the need for a dedicated ESI hospital to serve the workforce and their families.

In her reply, Karandlaje said the construction order has been issued to the Union Public Works Department (PWD), and efforts are being made to commence construction at the earliest. The hospital will be built at a cost of Rs 178 crore.

Meanwhile, DMK’s Lok Sabha floor leader TR Baalu, in a letter to the Speaker, highlighted that the President did not mention the terms “Socialist” and “Secular” in her address. Baalu pointed out that the speech was likely drafted and approved by the Union government.

He emphasised that it is standard parliamentary procedure for the President’s address to be followed by a discussion to further enlighten the nation. He called on the Speaker to include the discussion of the President’s Address in the current session’s agenda, to facilitate a meaningful dialogue.