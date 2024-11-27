Cool and creamy

CHENNAI: With a scaly, green exterior, which is a sharp contrast to its sweet and creamy pulp, sitaphal is ubiquitous in tropical countries. So it’s no surprise that we have them all over the country. It is widely grown in many parts of India, particularly in Maharashtra.

Many find its taste and consistency similar to custard, which earned it the familiar moniker ‘custard apple’. The spherical fruit’s other names are sugar apple and sweet sop.

While you can enjoy the fruit as is, sitaphal is often used as a key ingredient in many delectable dishes — from milkshakes and puddings to ice-creams and kheer, the list keeps going.

Origins

Sitaphal is not native to India. Its roots go back to South America and the West Indies. It is believed that the Portuguese brought the fruit to India in the 16th century.

There have been several explanations regarding how the fruit got its name. Some say that the name is connected to Sita from the popular Hindu epic, the Ramayana.

It is said that Sita used to eat the fruit during her 14-year exile with her husband Rama. Another origin story says sitaphal the fruit sprang from Sita’s tears when she was abducted by the demon king Ravana.

Some others trace back the origin of the name to Sanskrit, in which sheeth means cold and phal means fruit.

Health benefits

Sitaphal is praised for its numerous health benefits. Rich in vitamin C, potassium, magnesium and antioxidants, this fruit is known to improve cardiovascular health, eyesight and immunity, and even enhances mood. They are also capable of reducing signs of ageing and promoting healthy skin. In addition, the fibre content in sitaphal aids digestion. They are beneficial to people with acidity and stomach ulcers. There is also speculation that sitaphal might have anti-cancer properties as well. Add to the list its anti-diabetes property and the fruit becomes a much-needed addition to your diet.

The leaves and seeds of sitaphal are often used as an insecticide.

Considered a winter fruit, the custard apple is mostly harvested in the months of October and November.

Ramphal or Bullock’s heart, a heart-shaped reddish fruit that bears a close resemblance to sitaphal, belongs to the same family.