Five women sitting on roadside rammed to death by speeding car near Chennai

CHENNAI: Five women were killed in a tragic road accident near Thiruporur in Chengalpattu district near Chennai on Wednesday afternoon. A speeding car lost control and rammed into them when they were sitting on the roadside.

The deceased, identified as M Andhaayi (71), C Logammal (56), G Yasodha (54), S Vijaya (53), K Gowri (52), were sitting by the road after letting their cattle graze the nearby fields.

Four college students were in the car at the time of accident. The police have arrested two of them, including the one who was at the wheel; a search is on to nab the other two who fled the spot. Soon after the accident, the villagers nearby caught hold of the two youths and thrashed them before police reached the spot.

A senior police officer told TNIE, “Prima facie, the two arrested men, who are college students, did not appear to be drunk but we have sent them for a medical examination to be certain.”

The police said that four persons, including the two arrested named Joshua (19), who was driving the car, and Ahmed (20), were students of a private college near Thiruporur. On Wednesday afternoon, they were heading to Mamallapuram from Thiruporur. As they were travelling along the Payanoor-Pandithamedu junction, the speeding car reportedly lost control and hit the five women.