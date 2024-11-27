Frames of Strength and Sisterhood

CHENNAI: A closeup shot of a girl reflecting in front of a mirror, a time-freezing shot of girls jumping in a circle joining hands, another zoomed-in picture of a girl in a kitchen, a medium shot of one in the living room posing with her parents, a portrait of a girl wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt, hair braided, a silver chain, and a beaming smile.

These were a few photographs clicked by photographer Harshitha Parthasarathi for NalandaWay Foundation. As many as 24 girls, who are part of the organisation’s Project Sakhi, were captured for a few months over a year ago. This culminated in ‘She Rises. Unseen to Unstoppable. A photo exhibition celebrating strength, courage and sisterhood’. On Saturday, it was opened to the public with more than 40 large and small frames and polaroid walls.

Sharing her experience of clicking these pictures, Harshitha explains, “The experience was hard to process. The girls aged 16-17 spoke to me about gender equality and mental and menstrual health. They had vision boards and affirmations stuck to the walls and cupboards at their homes. I could just imagine the future they will have. I was blown away by their mindfulness and confidence.”

In August 2019, 25 girls from Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur, were selected to come under the organisation’s guidance. The mission was to “build mental and physical wellness habits, form strong bonds with friends, family, and mentors, feel valued and confident, grow into a leader with a voice and to dream big in academics, careers and beyond”. The project was initially called ‘Scholor’ and then changed into ‘Sakhi’.

The exhibition was also a celebration the success of Project Sakhi, an eight-year holistic development programme for adolescent girls. “It is a long-term project where we work with girls, especially from underserved and underprivileged backgrounds, and help them become resilient and learn skills, which will help in a smoother transition into adult life,” says Sameen Almas, director of projects, NalandaWay Foundation.

Unconventional learning

The programme has three phases — first, girls between the ages of 13 and 15 are taught about menstrual health, at 16 and 17, they are imparted sex education, and as they enter adulthood, 18 to 20 years, they are introduced to financial planning. “It is not as structured as the school syllabus but certain topics should be addressed at certain ages. We have a common repository, accessible by every Sakhi facilitator,” adds Sameen.