Frames of Strength and Sisterhood

CHENNAI: A closeup shot of a girl reflecting in front of a mirror, a time-freezing shot of girls jumping in a circle joining hands, another zoomed-in picture of a girl in a kitchen, a medium shot of one in the living room posing with her parents, a portrait of a girl wearing a dark-coloured T-shirt, hair braided, a silver chain, and a beaming smile.
These were a few photographs clicked by photographer Harshitha Parthasarathi for NalandaWay Foundation. As many as 24 girls, who are part of the organisation’s Project Sakhi, were captured for a few months over a year ago. This culminated in ‘She Rises. Unseen to Unstoppable. A photo exhibition celebrating strength, courage and sisterhood’. On Saturday, it was opened to the public with more than 40 large and small frames and polaroid walls.
Sharing her experience of clicking these pictures, Harshitha explains, “The experience was hard to process. The girls aged 16-17 spoke to me about gender equality and mental and menstrual health. They had vision boards and affirmations stuck to the walls and cupboards at their homes. I could just imagine the future they will have. I was blown away by their mindfulness and confidence.”
In August 2019, 25 girls from Chennai Girls Higher Secondary School in Perambur, were selected to come under the organisation’s guidance. The mission was to “build mental and physical wellness habits, form strong bonds with friends, family, and mentors, feel valued and confident, grow into a leader with a voice and to dream big in academics, careers and beyond”. The project was initially called ‘Scholor’ and then changed into ‘Sakhi’.
The exhibition was also a celebration the success of Project Sakhi, an eight-year holistic development programme for adolescent girls. “It is a long-term project where we work with girls, especially from underserved and underprivileged backgrounds, and help them become resilient and learn skills, which will help in a smoother transition into adult life,” says Sameen Almas, director of projects, NalandaWay Foundation.
Unconventional learning
The programme has three phases — first, girls between the ages of 13 and 15 are taught about menstrual health, at 16 and 17, they are imparted sex education, and as they enter adulthood, 18 to 20 years, they are introduced to financial planning. “It is not as structured as the school syllabus but certain topics should be addressed at certain ages. We have a common repository, accessible by every Sakhi facilitator,” adds Sameen.
These facilitators or mentors are the project’s anchor. They have seen the girls grow as an individual, who know their fears. They remain with the group as they move ahead, as after spending an hour thrice a week, for many years, there is also a possibility that the girls will fall back on them. “In many sessions, we ensure that there is independent decision-making. The conversations and discussions during the classes lead to the point that the girl has to make the decision herself,” she notes.
Eniya, a student in the programme, says, “Through Sakhi, I learnt who I am. I understood that I am a person who can keep a room alive and interactive. I can make people laugh and I am happy to know that.” Another student, Shobana, says, “I have learnt dancing, miming and other crafts through this project. I also understand about menstruation and I wish to teach it to my juniors.”
By juniors, Shobana means the children from the Child Care Institution. Under the same programme, there is a unit called ‘SEVA’. Sameen says, “The girls are going to these homes and working with the children there, to help them learn life skills and others they have learned through the project. We are trying to create a ripple of change and ensure it is a value of what they have received in five years. They should be able to reach out to five more in each of their surroundings.”
Expressing his thoughts on the accomplishment Sriram V, founder and CEO of NalandaWay Foundation, says, “To have contributed to a small shift in the way they (the girls in the programme) have approached life, built their courage, and believed in their own possibilities, I feel very emotional and tremendously satisfied today.”
The photo exhibition is on till November 29 at NalandaWay Foundation, 123, 4th Street, AH Block, Anna Nagar from 10 am to 7 pm. For details, visit @nalandawayfoundation on Instagram.