Monsoon rains cause waterlogging, traffic snarls in Chennai

CHENNAI: Chennai received moderate rainfall on Monday night and Tuesday morning, recording an average rainfall of 5.35 cm on Monday. The rain in the city is expected to last until December 1 with the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) issuing an orange alert for Wednesday and Thursday.

The Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) witnessed severe waterlogging which caused traffic congestion in the area with vehicles stuck in traffic for around three hours on Tuesday morning. “The entire stretch was flooded but Siruseri was the worst hit. There was knee-deep water on a 1.5km stretch from Navalur to Siruseri IT park,” said Harsha Koda, co-founder of the Federation of OMR Residents’ Associations.

According to the Chennai corporation’s Integrated Command and Control Centre, the highest rainfall was recorded at New Manali Town in Tiruvottiyur zone at 13.31cm, followed by Kathivakkam (11.13cm), Manali (6.79cm), and Tiruvottiyur (6.63cm). Moderate rainfall was recorded in Madhavaram, Perungudi, Sholinganallur, and Thiru-Vi-Ka Nagar zones ranging from 5-6cm. The lowest rainfall was recorded at Uthandi (0.81cm) in Sholinganallur zone.

In other areas on the OMR stretch, including Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur, waterlogging persisted in the morning, but it receded around noon, said residents. Heavy water stagnation was found in front of Velammal Vidyalaya in Sholinganallur. “Every time it rains, OMR gets flooded because it doesn’t have proper stormwater drains. The smaller canals in the area are also not yet cleaned,” added Harsha.