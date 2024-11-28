231 cases filed over student clashes in Chennai colleges in last ten years

CHENNAI: The state government on Wednesday informed the Madras HC that 231 cases were booked in connection with the fights between groups of students of Chennai city colleges in last 10 years.

The submission was made by government advocate Arul Selvam before Justice AD Jagadish Chandira when the bail petitions of the Pachaiayappa’s College students, who were arrested on charges of murdering a Presidency College student due to rivalry, came up for hearing.

As sought by the court during the previous hearings, the details of the cases involving students in clashes were submitted.

Out of the 231 cases, 198 were registered by the Greater Chennai Police and the remaining ones were booked by the Government Railway Police involving altercations and disturbances. Pachaiyappa’s students were involved in 58 cases while Presidency students accounted for 28 cases.